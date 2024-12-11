Authentic Brands and Ares Holdings partner to expand Ted Baker in SA

Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development and licensing company, has partnered with Ares Holdings, a South African brand distribution company, to strengthen Ted Baker’s presence in South Africa.

Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg. Image supplied

The partnership will see two new retail stores for the brand as Ares Holdings will take on the distribution of sportswear, tailored clothing, denim apparel, outwear and footwear for men and women.

The stores, located in Johannesburg’s Hyde Park Corner and Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, mark a significant milestone in Authentic’s strategy to expand Ted Baker’s global footprint.

“This partnership with Ares Holdings marks an exciting new chapter for Ted Baker in South Africa," said Warren Bowers, general manager, Africa at Authentic.

“By combining Ted Baker’s brand DNA with Ares Holdings’ deep knowledge of the South African market, we’re creating exceptional shopping experiences for consumers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and beyond.”

The newly launched stores each have a unique design that reflects the character of their location.

Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg

The store’s design draws inspiration from the equestrian heritage of London’s Hyde Park, celebrating the iconic Rotten Row pathway. Equestrian elements such as horseshoes and saddles adorn the space, while fitting rooms are styled as horse stalls, blending elegance with playfulness.

The design also incorporates patterns and fabrics that resonate with South Africa’s rich history of vibrant textiles.

V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

This store takes inspiration from the journey of penguins between London and Cape Town, incorporating nautical themes and Art Deco influences. Nautical details like portholes and ropes are paired with geometric patterns and rich textures, while playful penguin motifs in South African-inspired outfits add a whimsical touch.

V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Image supplied

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Authentic to bring fresh energy to Ted Baker in South Africa. The two new retail spaces have come to life beautifully, showing off Ted’s quirky and unique character. There is no doubt that our customers are going to love shopping in these spaces.” Gareth Kemp, CEO, Ares Holdings.