Retail Retailers
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MpactCatchwordsOmnisientDNA Brand ArchitectsSwitch Energy DrinkHavas JohannesburgBizcommunity.comNinety9centsJockey South AfricaHeineken BeveragesInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Authentic Brands and Ares Holdings partner to expand Ted Baker in SA

    11 Dec 2024
    11 Dec 2024
    Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development and licensing company, has partnered with Ares Holdings, a South African brand distribution company, to strengthen Ted Baker’s presence in South Africa.
    Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg. Image supplied
    Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg. Image supplied

    The partnership will see two new retail stores for the brand as Ares Holdings will take on the distribution of sportswear, tailored clothing, denim apparel, outwear and footwear for men and women.

    The stores, located in Johannesburg’s Hyde Park Corner and Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, mark a significant milestone in Authentic’s strategy to expand Ted Baker’s global footprint.

    “This partnership with Ares Holdings marks an exciting new chapter for Ted Baker in South Africa," said Warren Bowers, general manager, Africa at Authentic.

    “By combining Ted Baker’s brand DNA with Ares Holdings’ deep knowledge of the South African market, we’re creating exceptional shopping experiences for consumers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and beyond.”

    The newly launched stores each have a unique design that reflects the character of their location.

    Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg

    The store’s design draws inspiration from the equestrian heritage of London’s Hyde Park, celebrating the iconic Rotten Row pathway. Equestrian elements such as horseshoes and saddles adorn the space, while fitting rooms are styled as horse stalls, blending elegance with playfulness.

    The design also incorporates patterns and fabrics that resonate with South Africa’s rich history of vibrant textiles.

    V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

    This store takes inspiration from the journey of penguins between London and Cape Town, incorporating nautical themes and Art Deco influences. Nautical details like portholes and ropes are paired with geometric patterns and rich textures, while playful penguin motifs in South African-inspired outfits add a whimsical touch.

    V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Image supplied
    V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Image supplied

    “We are excited to embark on this journey with Authentic to bring fresh energy to Ted Baker in South Africa. The two new retail spaces have come to life beautifully, showing off Ted’s quirky and unique character. There is no doubt that our customers are going to love shopping in these spaces.” Gareth Kemp, CEO, Ares Holdings.

    Read more: store opening, retail footprint, Ted Baker, Authentic Brands Group, Ares Holdings, Warren Bowers
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz