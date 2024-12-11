WCellar expands to 6 new locations

Woolworths is expanding its premium liquor offering, to six new WCellar store locations. These new WCellar stores offer customers an elevated shopping experience, with a curated range of wine, spirits, and beer.

The expansion of WCellar demonstrates Woolworths’ commitment to making exceptional quality products more accessible to more customers within an elevated, uncluttered liquor store environment.

WCellar can be found at the following new locations:

Jean Crossing Shopping Mall



Glenvista Shopping Centre, Johannesburg



Village View Shopping Centre in Bedfordview



Eastgate Shopping Mall



WCellar Macrovest Centre in Wilkoppies, Klerksdorp



Market Square Shopping Centre in Plettenberg Bay

To enhance the experience, all Tier 1 locations offer in-house expertise through WCellar consultants, who are available to guide customers and provide personalised recommendations.

“WCellar is designed to provide an elevated shopping experience that meets the needs of our customers,” says Ian Wilson, category manager for WCellar. “With these new locations, we’re excited to bring our curated selection and exceptional service to more customers.”