Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Administrator George
- Area Operations Manager Cape Town
- Sales Agent Hoogland
WCellar expands to 6 new locations
The expansion of WCellar demonstrates Woolworths’ commitment to making exceptional quality products more accessible to more customers within an elevated, uncluttered liquor store environment.
WCellar can be found at the following new locations:
- Jean Crossing Shopping Mall
- Glenvista Shopping Centre, Johannesburg
- Village View Shopping Centre in Bedfordview
- Eastgate Shopping Mall
- WCellar Macrovest Centre in Wilkoppies, Klerksdorp
- Market Square Shopping Centre in Plettenberg Bay
To enhance the experience, all Tier 1 locations offer in-house expertise through WCellar consultants, who are available to guide customers and provide personalised recommendations.
“WCellar is designed to provide an elevated shopping experience that meets the needs of our customers,” says Ian Wilson, category manager for WCellar. “With these new locations, we’re excited to bring our curated selection and exceptional service to more customers.”