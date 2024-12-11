Retail Retailers
    WCellar expands to 6 new locations

    11 Dec 2024
    11 Dec 2024
    Woolworths is expanding its premium liquor offering, to six new WCellar store locations. These new WCellar stores offer customers an elevated shopping experience, with a curated range of wine, spirits, and beer.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The expansion of WCellar demonstrates Woolworths’ commitment to making exceptional quality products more accessible to more customers within an elevated, uncluttered liquor store environment.

    WCellar can be found at the following new locations:

    • Jean Crossing Shopping Mall
    • Glenvista Shopping Centre, Johannesburg
    • Village View Shopping Centre in Bedfordview
    • Eastgate Shopping Mall
    • WCellar Macrovest Centre in Wilkoppies, Klerksdorp
    • Market Square Shopping Centre in Plettenberg Bay

    To enhance the experience, all Tier 1 locations offer in-house expertise through WCellar consultants, who are available to guide customers and provide personalised recommendations.

    “WCellar is designed to provide an elevated shopping experience that meets the needs of our customers,” says Ian Wilson, category manager for WCellar. “With these new locations, we’re excited to bring our curated selection and exceptional service to more customers.”

    Let's do Biz