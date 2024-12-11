Retail In-store Media
    Toy company Zuru innovates with in-store branding across major outlets

    11 Dec 2024
    11 Dec 2024
    Toy company Zuru is reshaping the South African toy retail landscape with its innovative in-store branding across major outlets such as Checkers, Toys R Us, and Toy Kingdom.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The in-store branding is a response to shifting trends in shopper retail marketing. According to a recent PwC's Global Consumer Insights Report, 68% of consumers trust recommendations from retailers, while 73% are more likely to make a purchase after engaging with in-store experiences.

    This strategic move highlights Zuru’s commitment to creating visually impactful spaces within retail environments, driving shopper engagement, and enhancing the customer experience.

    By investing in ownable branded retail, Zuru and its partners can strengthen relationships with customers and differentiate themselves from competitors.

    "We are thrilled to be the first toy company to introduce comprehensive branding in the toy aisles of Checkers,” says Glenn Ambrose, country manager for Zuru in South Africa.

    “This milestone marks a significant departure from traditional, generic shelf displays, and sets a new standard for toy retailing."

    He continues: “We are bringing a new level of excitement to the toy-shopping experience. Branding within the aisles is not just about aesthetics — it’s about creating a world of discovery for our customers. For a company like Zuru, which offers a diverse range of innovative and high-quality toys, this approach allows us to connect with shoppers in a meaningful way, especially during key gifting seasons.”

    He says that by partnering with retailers like Checkers, Toys R Us, and Toy Kingdom, Zuru can reach a wider audience and bring their innovative products to life in a unique and engaging way.

    "We are excited to set a new standard for toy retailing in South Africa and look forward to collaborating with our partners to drive growth and excitement in the sector,” Ambrose adds.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Zuru’s focus on in-store branding reflects its broader strategy to stand out in a competitive toy market.

    He explains: “Our goal is to make shopping for toys an experience, not just a transaction. By dedicating space to our products, we’re helping parents and kids easily find the toys they love while reinforcing Zuru as a trusted and exciting brand.”

    Ambrose adds that Zuru’s decision to implement category-specific branding aligns with shifting trends in shopper retail marketing and the importance of in-store shopper marketing.

    “Studies show that 76% of purchase decisions are made in-store, making it crucial for brands to differentiate themselves on the shelves. Branded sections help retailers guide shoppers efficiently while showcasing the breadth of a brand’s offering,” he says.

    “With this innovative approach, Zuru continues to push the boundaries of retail marketing, ensuring that its toys are not only on the shelves but also top of mind for shoppers; as the festive season approaches, these branded spaces promise to make choosing the perfect gift a seamless and enjoyable experience,” Ambrose concludes.

