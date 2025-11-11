South Africa's toy market defies economic slump with steady growth

South Africa’s toy market is quietly defying gravity. Despite a tough economy, weaker consumer confidence, and rising import costs, the sector is showing steady growth, proof that the business of play is more resilient than it looks.

Image supplied

According to IMARC Group’s South Africa Toys Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2033, the local toy market is valued at $511m (about R9.6bn) in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly $900m by 2033, growing at more than 6% a year.

South Africa relies heavily on imported toys, most of them from China. Data from IndexBox shows the country accounts for roughly a quarter of Africa’s total toy imports but rising shipping costs and a volatile rand have made distribution increasingly expensive.

“The pressure on household budgets is real, but the emotional value of play hasn’t changed,” says Christiane Schwarz, senior marketing executive at global toy maker Zuru.

“Families are looking for smarter, longer-lasting options, toys that encourage creativity and togetherness without the premium price tag.”

Value over volume

Retail analysts say those value-driven preferences are reshaping what ends up in shopping trolleys. The mid-market segment, toys priced between R100 and R500, is now driving the bulk of sales. Parents are focusing on durability and value per play instead of big-ticket novelty items.

Brands like Zuru’s Mini Brands, 5 Surprise, Max Build More building sets, X-Shot outdoor blasters, Snackles, and Fugglers plush toys fit the new definition of affordable quality.

“Price sensitivity has redefined success,” Schwarz says. “It’s no longer about how many toys a child gets, but how long they last and whether they bring people together.”

Retail giants such as Makro and Toys R Us South Africa have expanded their entry-level and mid-range shelves, while e-commerce players like Takealot and Loot report higher demand for collectible toys under R300.

Online sales become a lifeline

South Africa’s booming e-commerce sector is reshaping how families shop for toys and driving the industry’s resilience.

According to the Online Retail in South Africa 2025 report by World Wide Worx, in collaboration with Mastercard, Peach Payments, and Ask Afrika, South Africa’s online retail turnover is expected to surpass R130bn by the end of 2025, capturing nearly 10% of total retail sales.

Online retail grew 35% in 2024 to reach R96bn and continues to grow at an annualised 38% - far outpacing physical retail.

This digital acceleration is directly impacting toy sales. Figures from EcommerceDB project South Africa’s online toy sales to reach $84.6m (about R1.6bn) by 2025, growing more than 20% year-on-year as consumers favour price comparison, wider choice, and doorstep convenience.

“For us, digital retail is more than a channel, it’s a community,” says Schwarz.

“We can see what resonates in real time, whether that’s collectibles like Mini Brands or active play with X-Shot. It gives us the agility to respond instantly to what South African families are loving.”

Schwarz notes that while toys may seem far removed from macroeconomics, the sector mirrors the resilience and restraint of South African households. Even under financial pressure, families are still prioritising play, connection, and moments of joy.

“The best memories aren’t bought, they’re made,” Schwarz says. “That’s what keeps this category alive, even when money is tight.”