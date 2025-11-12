South Africa
Retail Design & Manufacturing
    Mattel brings KPop Demon Hunters to life with exclusive Huntr/X collector drop

    Following October’s announcement naming Mattel as one of the global co-master toy licensees for KPop Demon Hunters, the brand is turning up the volume with an exclusive collector release...
    12 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    This month, Mattel Creations launches the pre-sale of the KPop Demon Hunters Huntr/X “What It Sounds Like” Fashion Doll 3-Pack — a collectible inspired by the Netflix animated film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.

    The limited-edition set brings the movie’s fierce energy and show-stopping style to life, merging the worlds of high fashion, fantasy, and KPop for fans and collectors alike.

    From screen to shelf: The stars of Huntr/X come alive

    Exclusively available for pre-sale on MattelCreations.com starting 12 November, the 3-pack features the film’s fan-favorite heroines — Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — captured in their electrifying finale looks.

    Each doll showcases screen-accurate details, from weapon accessories and luxe fabric designs to high-shine hair crafted for the spotlight.

    Shipping begins Fall 2026, allowing fans to look forward to bringing home the trio that defined a global cinematic and musical moment.

    A pop culture juggernaut

    Since its debut, KPop Demon Hunters has become a cultural lightning bolt. With over 325 million views, it now holds the title of Netflix’s #1 most popular movie of all time.

    The film’s soundtrack has surpassed 8 billion streams, while Huntr/X, the fictional KPop girl group at the heart of the story, made history by becoming the first girl group to top the Billboard Hot 100 since Destiny’s Child in 2001.

    Huntr/X’s reach extends beyond the screen — they’ve become digital icons, fashion inspirations, and symbols of modern global fandom.

    Where culture and collectibles collide

    This release marks the first-ever Mattel Creations drop celebrating KPop Demon Hunters, signaling the company’s continued evolution as a curator of cultural touchpoints and fandom collectibles.

    Mattel Creations, known for its high-concept collaborations and limited-edition releases, continues to redefine what it means to collect — blending storytelling, design, and cultural relevance in every drop.

    For KPop Demon Hunters fans, this is more than a collector’s set. It’s a way to own a piece of a pop culture revolution.

