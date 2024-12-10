Finance Economy
    Fintech and the festive season: How SA’s retailers and shoppers can benefit this December

    By Clinton Leask
    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    As South Africans approach the final stretch of the year, the festive season is taking hold.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Glittering window displays, year-end celebrations, and holiday arrangements are all creating a sense of festive excitement. Across the country, foot traffic is rising as consumers rush to complete their holiday shopping, from gifts to groceries, before the year ends.

    The spending patterns seen in November offer a promising glimpse into December’s potential.

    According to an article by BusinessTech, the wholesale, retail, and fuel sectors were predicted to generate R88bn in additional economic value for the South African economy during November 2024, driven by growing consumer interest in Black Friday sales.

    These spending patterns forecast a total retail sales increase to approximately R136bn, marking a 17.3% rise compared to 2023.

    Factors such as reduced load shedding, increased disposable income from two-pot retirement system payouts, lower interest rates, and a decrease in inflation have collectively empowered consumers with a more positive outlook and greater purchasing power.

    December estimations - according to a Bureau of Market Research study - are that total retail sales will be 48% higher compared to the first 10 months of 2024. With consumer sentiment strengthening, retailers are positioned for a prosperous conclusion to the year.

    A seamless shopper experience

    To capitalise on the festive season, it’s essential for retailers to offer a seamless, secure, and convenient shopping experience. Consumers are in a hurry, juggling holiday plans, so streamlining payment options becomes critical to enhancing the overall shopping journey.

    As consumer preferences continue to evolve, inclusive payment platforms, such as Pay@, play a crucial role in meeting diverse needs. By offering multiple payment channels — whether in-store or from the comfort of their homes.

    Budget flexibility during the holidays

    The festive season often triggers a shift in how South Africans approach their finances. While household spending spikes in November and December, many cut back in other areas to manage the additional costs.

    Payment solutions that integrate a wide range of networks—across retailers, banks, mobile operators, and digital payment providers—offer consumers the flexibility they need to stay financially responsible during this busy period. By streamlining the payment process, these solutions help individuals track spending more effectively, ensuring they avoid the burden of mounting bills come January.

    For businesses, a seamless payment platform ensures cash flow remains steady, as payments are made on time and errors are minimised.

    A stress-free holiday

    For those heading out on holiday, financial stress is an unwelcome companion. Between travel plans and accommodation arrangements, bill payments often take a backseat.

    However, modern payment solutions can help alleviate this stress by offering real-time integration, ensuring consumers stay updated on their account status no matter where they are.

    During the festive season, fraud activity also tends to rise. To combat this, many payment platforms are equipped with fraud-protection features, such as payment limits and verifications, to safeguard against criminal activity, ensuring both consumers and retailers are protected.

    Looking ahead to 2025

    The holidays should be a time to unwind and celebrate with loved ones, not worry about bill payments, strained budgets, or the stress of managing finances. Retailers, too, should be able to focus on meeting customer demand and maximising their seasonal profits knowing that bill payments in-store are stress- and error free.

    By embracing secure and convenient payment solutions, both consumers and retailers can enhance the shopping experience this festive season. With the increasing role of fintech in streamlining transactions, December offers an opportunity to create a smoother, more efficient holiday season for all.

    As digital payment solutions continue to evolve, they can help alleviate common challenges, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable holiday experience for consumers and businesses alike.

    About Clinton Leask

    Clinton Leask is Head: Product at Pay@.
