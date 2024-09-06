Finance Accounting & Auditing
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

eQvestSAICABullion PR & CommunicationOmnisientOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)Insight SurveyAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Accounting & Auditing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Saica replaces 'accredited' with 'endorsed' on qualifications underlying the CA(SA) and AGA(SA) designations

    Issued by SAICA
    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) would like to announce a terminology shift in its academic and professional programmes, transitioning from the term 'accredited' to 'endorsed' to describe programmes that meet the requirements for Saica’s CA(SA) and AGA(SA) qualifications.
    Saica replaces 'accredited' with 'endorsed' on qualifications underlying the CA(SA) and AGA(SA) designations

    This change aligns with advice from the Council on Higher Education (CHE), which recommended a clearer distinction to avoid confusion around using the term 'accredited', a responsibility that falls within their jurisdiction.

    Saica would like to assure all stakeholders that the rigour underlying the process of endorsing programmes remains unchanged. The institute continues to apply its rigorous monitoring and evaluation processes to ensure that all endorsed programmes meet the highest standards of academic and professional excellence.

    Saica’s executive: learning and development, Mandi Olivier said: “We want to reassure our stakeholders that there has been no change to our standards or requirements. This shift is purely in terminology, with no impact on the high standards that Saica has always upheld.”

    Saica encourages all stakeholders, including academic providers, students, trainees, training officers, and others, to adopt the updated terminology to avoid confusion.

    “The terminology change does not impact current studies or training. The content, delivery, and outcomes of endorsed programmes will remain consistent, and there is no effect on the training programme, or the qualifications required to become a CA(SA) or AGA(SA),” Olivier added.

    The shift in terminology also does not affect AT(SA), Saica’s entry-level designation for finance professionals. For the AT(SA) designation, Saica, as a professional body, is registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and works closely with the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) as a quality assurance partner.

    Saica remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards in academic and professional education, and the use of 'endorsed' more accurately reflects the professional standards we uphold.

    Read more: SAICA, Mandi Olivier
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    SAICA
    SAICA is the professional home of #DifferenceMakers - A community of passionate accountants who are leaders in business, government, and the communities they serve. CA(SA); AGA(SA) and AT(SA).
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz