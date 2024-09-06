Saica replaces 'accredited' with 'endorsed' on qualifications underlying the CA(SA) and AGA(SA) designations

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) would like to announce a terminology shift in its academic and professional programmes, transitioning from the term 'accredited' to 'endorsed' to describe programmes that meet the requirements for Saica’s CA(SA) and AGA(SA) qualifications.

This change aligns with advice from the Council on Higher Education (CHE), which recommended a clearer distinction to avoid confusion around using the term 'accredited', a responsibility that falls within their jurisdiction.

Saica would like to assure all stakeholders that the rigour underlying the process of endorsing programmes remains unchanged. The institute continues to apply its rigorous monitoring and evaluation processes to ensure that all endorsed programmes meet the highest standards of academic and professional excellence.

Saica’s executive: learning and development, Mandi Olivier said: “We want to reassure our stakeholders that there has been no change to our standards or requirements. This shift is purely in terminology, with no impact on the high standards that Saica has always upheld.”

Saica encourages all stakeholders, including academic providers, students, trainees, training officers, and others, to adopt the updated terminology to avoid confusion.

“The terminology change does not impact current studies or training. The content, delivery, and outcomes of endorsed programmes will remain consistent, and there is no effect on the training programme, or the qualifications required to become a CA(SA) or AGA(SA),” Olivier added.

The shift in terminology also does not affect AT(SA), Saica’s entry-level designation for finance professionals. For the AT(SA) designation, Saica, as a professional body, is registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and works closely with the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) as a quality assurance partner.

Saica remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards in academic and professional education, and the use of 'endorsed' more accurately reflects the professional standards we uphold.



