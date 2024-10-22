Retail FMCG
    Woolworths partners with 6 local wine brands to launch exclusive canned wine range

    22 Oct 2024
    22 Oct 2024
    Canned wines are growing increasingly popular, especially among younger generations and outdoor enthusiasts. Their convenience, single-serve portions, and environmental advantages make them a practical choice for modern consumers.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Following this trend, Woolworths's WCellar has partnered with six local wine brands to bring canned wine to customers.

    Consumers can choose from six exceptional varietals from renowned South African wine estates:

    • Diemersdal Sauvignon Blanc
    • Kleine Zalze Chenin Blanc
    • De Wetshof Limestone Hill Chardonnay
    • Haute Cabriere Tranquille Blush
    • Beyerskloof Pinotage
    • Ken Forrester SGM

    While historically, there may have been a misconception that wine in a can meant a lower quality product, WCellar’s collaboration with premium wine estates and the use of top-tier cultivars intend to help dispel this myth.

    “Our customers can trust that, as with our premium boxed wines, we are offering only the highest quality product in a format that suits their needs,” shares Ian Wilson, WCellar category manager.

    The range comes in packs of four 250ml slimline cans, designed as a single serving, equivalent to one large glass of wine.

    “It’s become clear that there is a growing movement towards more conscious drinking, and canned wines are a convenient way to monitor and limit one’s consumption as needed,” Wilson adds.

    “Whether it’s for outdoor events like braais or simply enjoying a glass without opening an entire bottle, this format is both practical and versatile and is sure to become a firm favourite.”

    Read more: Woolworths, Kleine Zalze, Diemersdal, Beyerskloof, canned wine
