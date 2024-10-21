Prosus CEO eyes massive e-commerce profits in 2025

Dutch technology investor Prosus expects adjusted profit at its e-commerce business to surge to $400m this fiscal year and expects more of its Indian businesses to list following Swiggy's initial public offering (IPO), chief executive Fabricio Bloisi said.

Swiggy gig workers assist another worker as he parks an electric three-wheeler delivery scooter during a promotional event in Mumbai. Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Prosus, majority-owned by South Africa's Naspers, is a major shareholder in Indian food delivery firm Swiggy, which is preparing for what could be one of India's biggest IPOs this year.

Bloisi said that in April-September, the first half of its 2025 fiscal year, Prosus's global e-commerce business generated about three times the adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) than it did in the whole of last year, reflecting on his 100 days at the helm of the Dutch-listed company.

The company's forecast for e-commerce adjusted EBIT of $400m in financial year 2025 compares with a trading profit of $38m in fiscal year 2024, when it swung from a trading loss of $413m.

"I do not expect this pace of improvement to slow down next year either. It is critical that our core e-commerce business becomes a bigger source of profitability and free cash flow for the Group," Bloisi said in a statement.

Swiggy listing

In India, where Swiggy filed papers last month for an initial public offering which would be worth $1.25bn, Bloisi said he expects to see more of the company's investments listed on the stock market in the coming 12 to 18 months.

"We have many more investments in India and will continue to invest there as we remain very excited about the prospects for the country," he added.

Other investments in India include PayU, online marketplace Meesho, home services firm Urban Company, Pharmeasy and India's largest edtech BYJU’S.

Prosus is worth around $100bn and Bloisi said he is looking to create another $100bn of value in the company "by building and investing in fast growing and profitable businesses."