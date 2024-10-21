Automotive Fuel & Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Major petrol station launches cashless tipping feature in SA

    21 Oct 2024
    21 Oct 2024
    Sasol is rolling out Tipped, a digital tipping solution to make it possible for its customers at its fuel stations nationwide to tip petrol attendants straight from their smartphones.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The solution makes use of a QR code and a digital wallet. Customers scan a QR code presented by their attendant to pay a tip straight to their digital wallet.

    Running on the Masterpass payment rail, it supports mobile banking apps from most of the major banks as well as digital wallets such as SnapScan, Zapper, Spot, Telkom Pay and VodaPay.

    Forecourt staff join Tipped through an onboarding process that requires proof of identification. Once they have the app, they can transact, transfer money to their accounts and enjoy cashback rewards at affiliated stores.

    Tipped CEO, Kimlynn Temple, adds:

    “We are excited that a major fuel brand like Sasol is standing behind our solution, which helps hardworking service industry employees and informal sector workers to improve their earnings.

    “Sasol’s support, as our exclusive fuel station partner for the next year, is a major milestone in scaling our business.

    “Tipped receivers on average increase gratuities by almost 40%. Through these small personal exchanges, each tipper can help correct our country’s economic imbalances.

    “The secret of Tipped’s success is that it makes it simple and seamless for anyone to reward a receiver without downloading an app or jumping through any hoops.”

    Read more: Sasol, tipping
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz