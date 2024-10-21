Major petrol station launches cashless tipping feature in SA

Sasol is rolling out Tipped, a digital tipping solution to make it possible for its customers at its fuel stations nationwide to tip petrol attendants straight from their smartphones.

Image supplied

The solution makes use of a QR code and a digital wallet. Customers scan a QR code presented by their attendant to pay a tip straight to their digital wallet.

Running on the Masterpass payment rail, it supports mobile banking apps from most of the major banks as well as digital wallets such as SnapScan, Zapper, Spot, Telkom Pay and VodaPay.

Forecourt staff join Tipped through an onboarding process that requires proof of identification. Once they have the app, they can transact, transfer money to their accounts and enjoy cashback rewards at affiliated stores.

Tipped CEO, Kimlynn Temple, adds:

“We are excited that a major fuel brand like Sasol is standing behind our solution, which helps hardworking service industry employees and informal sector workers to improve their earnings.

“Sasol’s support, as our exclusive fuel station partner for the next year, is a major milestone in scaling our business.

“Tipped receivers on average increase gratuities by almost 40%. Through these small personal exchanges, each tipper can help correct our country’s economic imbalances.

“The secret of Tipped’s success is that it makes it simple and seamless for anyone to reward a receiver without downloading an app or jumping through any hoops.”