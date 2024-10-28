Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Coal, Oil & Gas News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    New report shows depth of Sasol Secunda distress

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    28 Oct 2024
    28 Oct 2024
    In an in-depth report by TIPS, Sasol’s coal-to-liquids (CTL) facility in Secunda emerged as a focal point in the nation’s complex transition towards a low-emission energy landscape. The plant is the largest single-point emitter of greenhouse gases on the planet and also a major contributor to the South African economy, accounting for 1.2% of GDP directly and 2.9% if indirect impacts are included.
    Sasol Secunda CTL is a cornerstone of SA's energy transition. Source: Horst Vogel/Flickr
    Sasol Secunda CTL is a cornerstone of SA's energy transition. Source: Horst Vogel/Flickr

    The plant is under pressure to reduce its emissions with the authors estimating that a carbon price of R2,000 per ton of CO2 in 2030 would be required to achieve South Africa's NDC commitment.

    Sasol is also facing challenges with its process feedstock because the coal that the plant uses is becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to obtain.

    The plant also uses natural gas from Mozambique, but this supply is expected to decline in the coming years.

    South Africa’s commitments under the Paris Agreement, along with tightening global climate regulations, require Secunda to navigate these pressures.

    Sasol is also facing financial constraints with a high level of debt and constant struggles to generate cash flow.

    Possible alternatives

    While Sasol has explored abatement strategies, the report finds these efforts limited by economic viability concerns, technological gaps, and the reality that alternatives like green hydrogen and biomass are not yet commercially feasible for such large-scale

    A proposed option would involve importing natural gas from other countries in the region and switching processes to converting crude oil into chemicals.

    Authors also recommend a phased approach that considers technologies like carbon capture and storage (CCS), enhanced coal beneficiation, and using selective gas imports as transitional measures.

    The report identified downstream opportunities, such as green steel production, that could position Sasol as a contributor to new, lower-emission sectors while maintaining relevance in the domestic and export markets.

    Strategic policy adjustments

    The authors are urging government to balance environmental commitments with industrial realities.

    Adjusting policies to offer temporary relief on carbon taxes or emission allowances may provide Sasol with the needed breathing room to transition responsibly.

    Aggressive carbon taxes without viable transition pathways could lead to unintended economic drawbacks, affecting jobs and regional economies dependent on Sasol’s operations.

    As the nation moves toward a lower-carbon economy, Sasol Secunda should be allowed to contribute while also reducing its environmental impact.

    Read more: coal, Sasol, energy transition, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz