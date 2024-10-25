Applications open for 2025 Wind Industry Internship Programme

The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) has announced the opening of applications for the 2025 Wind Industry Internship Programme (Wiip). Applications open on 24 October 2024 and close on 14 November 2024.

With youth unemployment in South Africa at 46.6% among individuals aged 15 to 34, according to StatsSA’s Q2:2024 Quarterly Labour Force Survey, this initiative addresses a critical need for practical experience in the renewable energy sector.

In the first quarter of 2024, wind technology accounted for 4.9% of South Africa’s total electricity consumption, compared to Q3 2024 where wind provided 5.3% of the country’s total electricity consumption.

This indicates wind energy’s increasing contribution to the energy mix. There is currently an additional 2.2GW of wind projects currently in construction which will position wind to provide over 10% of the country’s installed capacity, thus maintaining wind energy’s significant and leading renewable energy technology role in South Africa’s energy mix.

More about Wiip

Since its inception in 2022, there’s been a growing interest from both the sector and the youth. Now in its fourth year, WIIP has gained significant traction, having placed over 20 interns in 2024 alone, many of whom have transitioned into permanent roles.

For 2025, Sawea aims to place 30 interns across member organisations, providing a structured pathway into the renewable energy sector.

Interns will benefit from a unique eight-month practical experience, supplemented by the newly introduced 10-day Work Readiness Programme (WRP).

This initiative equips participants with essential workplace skills, including computer literacy and professional etiquette, ensuring they are well-prepared for their careers.

Application process

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to submit their applications here. Alternatively, they may express their interest via email to az.oc.aewas@senga, attaching their CV along with certified proof of their qualifications and ID.

For host companies eager to make a difference by training the future leaders of the industry, registrations for participation in the programme are also open and can be completed here.