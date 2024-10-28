Energy & Mining Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Sasol battles production declines and changing chemicals landscape

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    3 Jan 2025
    3 Jan 2025
    Sasol reported a challenging start to the 2024/25 fiscal year, with significant declines across key production segments impacted by several factors, including the strengthening of the rand/dollar exchange rate, significant oil price volatility, and lower refining margins. Despite the hurdles, some areas showed resilience, adding up to a mixed performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, but not enough to stop the share price freefall which has halved year-on-year.
    Sasol Secunda Facility Benfield units Phase 1 and 2. The sole purpose of the Benfield is to remove CO2 from the Feedgas from Synthol. The Benfield circulation Regen column releases the CO2 and steam into the atmosphere. Each Benfield has a Feedgas flow rate of 400 000Nm3/hr, of which 12% is CO2. So about 48,000Nm3/h CO2 into the atmosphere per column per hour, seven days a week, 365 days per year. There are 4 Benfield Regen columns on the Sasol Secunda facility. Source:
    Sasol Secunda Facility Benfield units Phase 1 and 2. The sole purpose of the Benfield is to remove CO2 from the Feedgas from Synthol. The Benfield circulation Regen column releases the CO2 and steam into the atmosphere. Each Benfield has a Feedgas flow rate of 400 000Nm3/hr, of which 12% is CO2. So about 48,000Nm3/h CO2 into the atmosphere per column per hour, seven days a week, 365 days per year. There are 4 Benfield Regen columns on the Sasol Secunda facility. Source: Wikimedia Commons

    Secunda Operations, a cornerstone of Sasol’s production capacity, recorded an 11% quarter-on-quarter decline – total production dropped to 1,627kt compared to 1,820kt in Q4 2023/24.

    Fuels production within this segment fell by 8%, declining from 892kt to 823kt over the same period.

    This is one of the steepest quarterly declines in the last five years and contributing to a historic loss in the stock market.

    “The decrease in production volumes at Secunda was largely due to planned maintenance shutdowns,” Sasol stated in its quarterly production metrics report.

    Sasol says it is sacrificing short term output to focus on asset integrity and long-term operational reliability.

    Mixed chemicals bag

    Chemicals Africa recorded a 10% increase in advanced materials volumes, rising to 33kt compared to 30kt.

    “This growth underscores the strength of our market demand and operational efficiencies in Africa,” Sasol highlighted.

    Sales volumes were however down 9% compared to the previous quarter and 5% lower than Q1 FY24, mainly due to challenges at Secunda and export vessel scheduling movements.

    Chemicals America saw a contrasting picture, with advanced materials volumes declining by 10%.

    Total volumes dropped from 10kt in the previous quarter to 9kt in Q1 2024/25, but revenue was up 12% from a year before on the back of higher prices for base chemicals.

    Similarly, Chemicals Eurasia experienced an 11% decrease, with production dipping from 9 kt to 8 kt, but a 5% revenue increase towed upwards on high value products.

    Keep up with trends

    The declines in Chemicals America and Eurasia align with broader trends in regional demand fluctuations and operational adjustments, though they represent the largest drops in these segments since 2020.

    Deloitte sounded the alarm in the global market in its 2023 The future of materials report:

    The ability of companies to reexamine existing products and design new products in response to sustainability and consumer preferences may help determine their future success. Companies should evaluate the entire supply chains of each of their products, from feedstock to part to product.

    Sasol’s slow turn to sustainable practices seems to be at the root of the decline in global markets.

    Cautious optimism

    While production challenges weighed heavily on the quarter’s metrics, Sasol is optimistic for the remainder of the year.

    “We are implementing targeted strategies to address production inefficiencies and enhance supply chain resilience,” the company noted.

    The Q1 results offer a sobering reflection on the pressures faced by Sasol but also hint at opportunities for recovery.

    “"We have made good progress on our transition agenda, highlighting our commitment to become sustainable into the future, as well as supporting South Africa's energy transition,” Sasol concluded.

    Read more: Sasol, chemicals, Secunda, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz