Revlon and Champion team up to launch first-ever signature fragrance

Revlon Consumer Products LLC has announced a global fragrance licensing agreement with Champion, the iconic American sportswear brand owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG).

Photo by Karola G via www.pexels.com

The deal expands Revlon’s growing fragrance portfolio and marks a major milestone for both companies as they prepare to launch Champion’s first-ever signature fragrance collection, set to debut globally in 2027.

A bold new chapter for Revlon and Champion

The collaboration represents the second major licensing partnership of the year between Revlon and ABG, following the successful Juicy Couture “Just Moi” fragrance launch earlier in 2025.

Michelle Peluso, CEO of Revlon, said “Champion’s strong heritage and cultural relevance make it a powerful partner for Revlon. We’re thrilled to welcome Champion into our portfolio at this exciting time for both brands. As we continue to focus on appealing to the next generation, bringing Champion’s energy and authenticity into the world of fragrance marks another step forward in Revlon’s resurgence.”

The upcoming fragrance line will capture Champion’s bold and confident spirit, with signature scents for both men and women inspired by the brand’s ethos of individuality, performance, and originality.

Fragrance as the next frontier

Jarrod Weber, global president of sports and lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, commented, “This partnership with Revlon is a natural extension of Champion’s evolution. As we expand our footprint across fashion and lifestyle, fragrance is the next frontier. Revlon is a long-standing, trusted, and proven partner to Authentic, and they are uniquely positioned to help us craft a sensory experience that resonates with our global audience.”

The collection is expected to blend Champion’s athletic heritage with modern lifestyle appeal, designed to connect with consumers who see scent as part of their personal style.

Two brands on the rise

The announcement comes as both Revlon and Champion experience renewed momentum. Champion’s revival — fueled by nostalgic appeal, high-profile collaborations, and refreshed retail strategies — parallels Revlon’s focused push to modernize and expand its fragrance portfolio.

This year, Revlon has made strategic moves to reinvigorate its scent business, with new launches under lifestyle-led brands that blend beauty with cultural storytelling.

Building a lifestyle-driven fragrance portfolio

With the Champion partnership, Revlon strengthens its position as a global leader in accessible luxury fragrance and signals its commitment to building a culturally resonant, lifestyle-driven portfolio for the next generation of consumers.

The Champion fragrance collection will roll out across major markets in 2027, with product details and campaign creative to be announced in the coming months.