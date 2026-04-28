Living well, every day: The rise of lifestyle-led estates Like Simbithi

Wellness has become a defining priority in modern living, shifting from luxury to an essential shaped by the environments we inhabit. Increasingly, residential estates are responding by integrating nature, movement, and contemporary amenities to support balance, vitality, and meaningful connection.

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Simbithi Eco-Estate exemplifies this approach, spanning 430ha of indigenous forest, wetlands, and open green space. Here, wellness is not scheduled but seamlessly woven into daily life, from shaded walking and cycling trails to tranquil dams and abundant birdlife, creating a calm, immersive setting which encourages outdoor living, mindfulness, and a deeper connection to nature.

This lifestyle-led approach is reflected not only in how residents experience the estate, but also in its strong performance within the North Coast property market.

Across estates in Umhlanga, Ballito, and the Sibaya corridor, Simbithi has recorded the highest total value of freehold sales over the past six years (January 2019 to February 2026), capturing approximately 21% of the market share. This sustained demand reinforces its position as one of the region’s leading premium estates, defined by its strong lifestyle offering and range of amenities.

According to Craig Nell, general manager at Simbithi Country Club, this connection to nature is complemented by a range of lifestyle facilities that support residents’ day-to-day wellbeing.

“Our facilities are designed to work in harmony with the natural environment, creating spaces where residents can stay active, connect, and enjoy a more balanced way of living,” Nell explains.

Active living hub

In 2024, Simbithi further elevated its wellness offering with the introduction of a multi-disciplinary sports complex – a dynamic addition that reflects the evolving needs of modern estate living. Designed to accommodate a wide range of interests and abilities, the complex caters to both social recreation and more competitive sporting pursuits.

Here, activity takes many forms. Some residents gravitate towards the pace and precision of squash or padel, while others find enjoyment in the more social, unhurried nature of bowls. Among the standout features is a 25m lap pool, offering a space for both structured training and quiet reflection, while the tennis courts remain a familiar and well-loved fixture within the estate’s active landscape.

Equally significant are the moments that unfold between activity. The pavilion deck, overlooking the sporting grounds, has evolved into a natural meeting place – where conversations linger long after play has ended, where families reconnect, and where a shared sense of community takes quiet but meaningful shape.

It is within this balance of movement and stillness that Simbithi’s approach to wellness is most clearly felt. As Marc McClure, general manager of Simbithi Eco-Estate Homeowners’ Association, explains, “Rather than relying on structured routines alone, our estate fosters an environment where healthy living happens organically – shaped by thoughtful design, enriched through connection, and sustained over time. From time spent outdoors to shared moments across our lifestyle spaces, wellbeing is seamlessly integrated into everyday life.”

Ultimately, life at Simbithi Eco-Estate is defined by a sense of balance – where nature, activity, and community exist in effortless harmony, brought together by expansive outdoor spaces and anchored by its award-winning golf course.