Nominations now open for the 2026 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards – Powered by Yoco

Building on the record-breaking 2025 awards edition, with over 400,000 votes cast and nearly 17,000 nominations, Kfm 94.5 is beyond excited to launch the 6th edition of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards, powered by Yoco, a celebration like no other that honours the remarkable local legends, unforgettable experiences, and innovative businesses that make the Western Cape extraordinary.

For six sensational years, the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards has been the ultimate showcase of everything that pulses in the heart of our vibrant region. From mouthwatering eats and thrilling adventures to cosy stays and buzzing neighbourhood gems, this is your chance to shout from the rooftops about the incredible places and people that make the Cape home. Nominations are now open across 30 categories, including the brand-new Best Place to be Seen Award, created for the places that capture the Cape's imagination and dominate social feeds, whether it's a unique restaurant, or any spot that inspires shares, selfies, reels and has everyone talking!

Feast your eyes on just a few of the star categories:

Best Date Night Restaurant



Best Kids Party Spot



Best Adventure Experience



Best Place to be Seen (NEW)



Best Neighbourhood Shop

...and so much more.

Kfm 94.5 station manager, Hennie Myburgh beams. "Six phenomenal years of Best of the Cape Awards and the excitement keeps building. This isn’t just an award, it’s a celebration of the soul, the spark and the unstoppable spirit of the communities we live in and serve. The passion pouring out from every corner of the Western Cape is absolutely electrifying, and this year we are inviting our listeners to really rediscover their home, to explore, champion, and unapologetically rave about the local icons and hidden treasures that make this place so spectacular. Let’s light up the Cape like never before."

YOCO, powering this incredible journey for the third year running, shares this commitment wholeheartedly, championing the fearless entrepreneurs and inventive small businesses that are the lifeblood of the Cape.

“The Kfm Best of the Cape Awards celebrates exactly the kind of business Yoco was built for: the café owner, the salon owner, the retailer who built something real and put their name on it. In an increasingly digital world, these businesses are the heart of their communities - the places people return to and remember. They rarely get the recognition they deserve. Putting our name on this award is our way of saying that we see them, we back them, and we built our platform for them. If you know and love one of these businesses, vote for them.” Carl Wazen Yoco co-founder.

Don’t miss these key dates:

Nominations Open: Tuesday, 7 July 2026

Nominations Close: Friday, 17 July 2026

Finalists Announced: Tuesday, 4 August 2026

Voting Opens: Wednesday, 5 August 2026

Voting Closes: Thursday, 13 August 2026

Winners Revealed: Friday, 21 August 2026

Jump in and join the party:

Head over to bestofthecape.primediaplus.com and nominate your absolute favourite businesses and experiences. Whether you are putting your own name forward or championing a beloved local hotspot, every nomination sends a massive shoutout and counts towards crowning Cape greatness.

The Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards – powered by YOCO, celebrating the unshakable heart, unstoppable spirit, and dazzling brilliance of the Western Cape.



