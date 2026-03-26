Trending
Show more
Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Final call – Galaxy KDay 2026 happens this Saturday
The countdown is over – Galaxy KDay 2026 takes place this Saturday, 28 March 2026, at the beautiful Sandringham Farm in Stellenbosch. Don’t miss your chance to be part of South Africa’s most exciting daytime family music festival.
Last chance to get your tickets!
Limited tickets are still available. Secure your spot now for a day filled with sunshine, music, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Remember, 2025 was sold out – so, don’t wait!
Get ready to vibe to incredible performances by:
- LiquiDeep
- Ard Matthews (Just Jinjer)
- Temple Boys
- Will Linley
- DJ Kent
- Msaki
- Booshle G
- YoungstaCPT
- LordKez
Plus meet your favourite Kfm 94.5 presenters who will host the festival and keep the energy alive all day.
What to bring and what to leave at home
Do bring:
- Picnic baskets with food (use wooden or plastic cutlery)
- Umbrellas, camp chairs, and picnic blankets (only in designated areas)
- Soft cooler bags (max 26 litres)
- Water in plastic bottles
- Hats and sunscreen
- ID for age verification (especially for 18+ areas).
Don't bring:
- Metal cutlery or braais (no gas or wood)
- Pets and weapons
- Hookahs, drones, gazebos, tents, trestle tables, inflatable pools, or frisbees
- Alcohol or drugs
- Pass-outs – once you leave, re-entry is not allowed.
Important notes:
- Gates open at 9am, show starts at 9:30am and wraps at 7pm. The Chill Zone and Hospitality areas are 18+ only.
- Safety and enjoyment are top priorities – please respect the festival rules.
Grab your tickets and get ready to close your summer season with great music, community, and high energy. Secure your tickets now for 2026 Galaxy KDay.
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
- Final call – Galaxy KDay 2026 happens this Saturday26 Mar 09:59
- Primedia unveils transformative digital vision at industry showcase05 Mar 09:54
- Moshoeshoe Monare appointed group head of Corporate Affairs at Primedia04 Mar 09:40
- Calling all leaplings – the ultimate once-every-four-years birthday bash is coming!17 Feb 11:08
- Primedia Group launches Primedia One: An integrated communication ecosystem designed to support the public sector10 Feb 11:08