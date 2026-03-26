Final call – Galaxy KDay 2026 happens this Saturday

The countdown is over – Galaxy KDay 2026 takes place this Saturday, 28 March 2026, at the beautiful Sandringham Farm in Stellenbosch. Don’t miss your chance to be part of South Africa’s most exciting daytime family music festival.

Last chance to get your tickets!

Limited tickets are still available. Secure your spot now for a day filled with sunshine, music, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Remember, 2025 was sold out – so, don’t wait!

Get ready to vibe to incredible performances by:

LiquiDeep



Ard Matthews (Just Jinjer)



Temple Boys



Will Linley



DJ Kent



Msaki



Booshle G



YoungstaCPT



LordKez

Plus meet your favourite Kfm 94.5 presenters who will host the festival and keep the energy alive all day.

What to bring and what to leave at home

Do bring:

Picnic baskets with food (use wooden or plastic cutlery)



Umbrellas, camp chairs, and picnic blankets (only in designated areas)



Soft cooler bags (max 26 litres)



Water in plastic bottles



Hats and sunscreen



ID for age verification (especially for 18+ areas).

Don't bring:

Metal cutlery or braais (no gas or wood)



Pets and weapons



Hookahs, drones, gazebos, tents, trestle tables, inflatable pools, or frisbees



Alcohol or drugs



Pass-outs – once you leave, re-entry is not allowed.

Important notes:

Gates open at 9am, show starts at 9:30am and wraps at 7pm. The Chill Zone and Hospitality areas are 18+ only.



Safety and enjoyment are top priorities – please respect the festival rules.

Grab your tickets and get ready to close your summer season with great music, community, and high energy. Secure your tickets now for 2026 Galaxy KDay.



