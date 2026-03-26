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    Product Recall: 6% Slimsy Pomegranate Squash Concentrate

    The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a product recall notice for specific batches of Slimsy Pomegranate Squash Concentrate, following a notification from supplier Dynamic Brands Manufacturing.
    26 Mar 2026
    26 Mar 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.facebook.com/slimsylivinglite

    The recall applies to the 6% Slimsy Pomegranate Squash Concentrate 1L, with a best-before date of 14 October 2026. The affected products were distributed between 22 January and 23 March 2026 across multiple provinces, including Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

    Product defect and safety risk

    According to the NCC, the recall affects 2,894 cases, equating to 17,364 units that were made available to consumers.

    The defect relates to blown or swollen bottles, caused by gas formation within the product. This build-up of pressure may result in bottles rupturing, posing a risk of physical injury. Additionally, the supplier has warned that consumption of the affected product could potentially lead to foodborne illness.

    Action required

    Consumers who have purchased the affected product are strongly advised not to consume it and to return it to the original point of purchase for a full refund.

    The NCC has also called on retailers to immediately remove all affected stock from shelves to prevent further risk to consumers.

    Regulatory oversight

    The Commission confirmed that it will continue to monitor the recall process to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act, reinforcing the importance of swift corrective action in safeguarding public health and maintaining trust in the consumer goods sector.

    This recall highlights the ongoing critical role of product safety protocols and supply chain accountability, particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, where large-scale distribution can amplify risk if defects are not addressed promptly.

    Read more: National Consumer Commission, product recall
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