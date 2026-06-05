Toyota, Lexus recall thousands of vehicles in South Africa

Toyota South Africa Motors and Lexus South Africa Motors have recalled 6,525 vehicles in South Africa due to a software fault that can cause the rear-view camera image to freeze or fail to display when reversing.

The recall, announced by the National Consumer Commission (NCC), affects 4,858 Toyota vehicles and 1,667 Lexus vehicles sold between 2021 and 2025.

Rear-view camera software fault

According to the NCC, the issue relates to the Parking Assist Electronic Control Unit (ECU), which forms part of the Panoramic View Monitor system used to display the rear-view camera image.

The software may cause the image to briefly freeze when the reverse gear is selected shortly after the vehicle is started. In some cases, the image may not appear at all.

The fault could prevent drivers from having a clear view of the area behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a collision while reversing.

Models affected

The affected Toyota models include the Crown, Land Cruiser 300, Land Cruiser Prado, RAV4 and bZ4X, sold between 2022 and 2025.

The Lexus recall affects the ES, GX, LC500, LX500/700, LX600/500d, NX, RX, RZ and UX models sold between 2021 and 2025.

Owners of affected vehicles have been urged to contact or visit an authorised Toyota or Lexus dealership for an inspection.

Any required software update or repair will be carried out free of charge.