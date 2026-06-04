South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SRK ConsultingCatchwordsAir Products South AfricaYellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Wesizwe Platinum to cut 70% of its workforce at Bakubung mine

    Wesizwe Platinum will lay off nearly 500 workers, or around 70% of the workforce, at its Bakubung mine near Rustenburg in the North West, it said, as it shifts from phased development of the delayed project to a single-stage ramp-up.
    4 Jun 2026
    4 Jun 2026
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Wesizwe Platinum

    While South Africa accounts for more than 70% of the global supply of the metal used in autocatalysts that reduce vehicle exhaust emissions, new platinum projects like Bakubung are increasingly rare.

    Platinum miners are apprehensive about expanding production as the industry faces a long-term threat from electric vehicles, which do not require autocatalyst metals.

    Chinese-backed Wesizwe is abandoning its original plan for a phased ramp-up for Bakubung that would have started with one million metric tonnes of annual production.

    The project, which has been in development for around 15 years, will now follow a single-stage ramp-up to 3.5 million tonnes per year, Wesizwe said in a statement.

    "This revised strategy will necessitate a reduction in the number of employees required to establish and sustain the production profile contemplated in the updated business plan," the company said.

    "The proposed restructuring is expected to affect approximately 497 employees across various staff levels and disciplines throughout the business," it added.

    Wesizwe, whose anchor shareholder is China-Africa Jinchuan Investment, said maintaining the current headcount of 706 employees would not be sustainable.

    The Bakubung platinum project is running behind its production schedule due to a combination of factors, including funding delays, Covid-19 disruptions, labour unrest, community protests and a cyberattack.

    Wesizwe did not offer a timeframe for when the project might enter production under the new plan.

    Read more: electric vehicles, platinum, platinum mining, EVs, autocatalysts, platinum mining in South Africa
    Share this article

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz