Chery to enter SA EV market with R350k electric car

Chery South Africa will launch its first fully electric vehicle (EV) locally in early September, with the new Chery Q set to become one of the country's more affordable electric cars at a starting price of R350,000.

Image credit: Imran Salie

The compact electric hatchback, which arrives in South Africa at the end of August ahead of its market launch, will be offered in a price range of R350,000 to R400,000 depending on the derivative.

Powered by a 90kW electric motor and a 42.7kWh battery, the Q offers a claimed driving range of up to 400km on the NEDC test cycle. Chery says the model has been developed primarily for urban driving, combining compact exterior dimensions with a 5.2-metre turning circle to improve manoeuvrability in city traffic.

"The Q has been developed to make electric driving a realistic option for more South Africans," says Verene Petersen, national marketing and communications manager at Chery South Africa.

"Its compact dimensions make it well suited to the city, but it still offers the space, range and everyday practicality buyers expect from their primary vehicle."

Despite measuring 4,195mm in length, the Q rides on a 2,700mm wheelbase, allowing for a relatively spacious cabin. It offers 375 litres of boot space, expanding to 1,450 litres with the rear seats folded, while a separate 70-litre front storage compartment provides additional luggage capacity.

Inside, the vehicle features an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8155 processor. A column-mounted gear selector frees up additional storage space in the centre console.

Depending on the model, buyers will also have access to driver assistance features, including automatic parking assistance.

The Q's exterior design has previously received a Red Dot Product Design Award and features closed-off front styling typical of electric vehicles, along with distinctive Q-shaped LED headlamps.

As part of its launch offer, Chery will include a seven-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, a home charging wallbox and portable charging equipment with pre-orders. Customers will also be able to choose between a charging card to the value of their holding deposit or a discount on the vehicle purchase price, while a powered tailgate will also be included.

Chery says full model specifications and final derivative pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle's South African launch in September.