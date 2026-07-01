Ferrari appoints new marketing head amid Luce EV backlash

Ferrari has picked a new head for its commercial division at a moment when Maranello could have done without more unwanted noise.

Massimiliano di Silvestre will take over as chief marketing and commercial officer from 1 July 2026, joining the leadership team and answering directly to chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna.

The official word is that this has been in the works for a while, but the timing seems as though it is related to the company’s first electric car and the backlash it has created from all quarters.

Enrico Galliera is the man Di Silvestre replaces, after more than sixteen years in the role.

Ferrari says Galliera’s exit was something he had already discussed with the company some time ago, and Vigna has been public in his praise, crediting him with an extraordinary contribution across a long spell in which Ferrari grew its business and tightened the grip of the prancing horse as a global luxury badge.

That is the language of a clean handover, but the timing still tells its own story.

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