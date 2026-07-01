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    Ferrari appoints new marketing head amid Luce EV backlash

    Ferrari has picked a new head for its commercial division at a moment when Maranello could have done without more unwanted noise.
    1 Jul 2026
    1 Jul 2026
    Ferrari appoints new marketing head amid Luce EV backlash

    Massimiliano di Silvestre will take over as chief marketing and commercial officer from 1 July 2026, joining the leadership team and answering directly to chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna.

    The official word is that this has been in the works for a while, but the timing seems as though it is related to the company’s first electric car and the backlash it has created from all quarters.

    Enrico Galliera is the man Di Silvestre replaces, after more than sixteen years in the role.

    Ferrari says Galliera’s exit was something he had already discussed with the company some time ago, and Vigna has been public in his praise, crediting him with an extraordinary contribution across a long spell in which Ferrari grew its business and tightened the grip of the prancing horse as a global luxury badge.

    That is the language of a clean handover, but the timing still tells its own story.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Read more: Ferrari, EVs
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    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
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