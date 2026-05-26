Ferrari unveils its first electric car

An electric Ferrari is a massive leap for a brand that has stayed true to its roots, offering powerful ICE-based sports cars for almost 80 years. But it has to change with the times, and an EV beckoned. The arrival of the Ferrari Luce has been promised for some time.

The Italian sports car brand has been drip-feeding info to the public for months. We were even given a full view of the interior weeks ahead of time. The big moment for a full reveal arrived this week and most people were left scratching their heads.

John Elkann, president of Ferrari, said:

"With Ferrari Luce, we are once again redefining the limits of what is possible. Today, we are not simply unveiling a new car, we are inaugurating a chapter that turns our vision into reality, strengthening Ferrari’s tradition of anticipating and shaping the future.

"Such a leap forward in product innovation could only have been achieved through process innovation; this is why we chose to embark on new collaborations, such as the one with LoveFrom for the design. And, as always, our research and engineering excellence have been placed at the service of driving emotions, without compromise."

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