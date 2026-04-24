Green logistics gains ground as Africa trade expands

As Africa’s trade ambitions accelerate under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), logistics providers are under increasing pressure to balance growth with sustainability, with greener operations emerging as a key factor in long-term competitiveness.

The focus on sustainable logistics has gained renewed attention around Earth Day, highlighting the role of the sector in reducing carbon emissions while supporting expanding intra-African trade.

Sustainability becomes central to trade competitiveness

Across the continent, logistics operators are rethinking transport, packaging and delivery networks to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

In South Africa, global logistics players such as FedEx are applying international sustainability practices locally, where climate-related pressures are often more pronounced.

As Nelson Teixeira, managing director of operations for sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx, explains, the sector faces the dual challenge of scaling operations while reducing its carbon footprint.

“Striking this delicate balance is as much of an environmental imperative as it is a commercial one. Embedding sustainability into supply chains will become a defining factor of South Africa’s trade competitiveness and, by extension, the continent’s ability to establish itself more prominently on the global stage.”

Transport sector under pressure to decarbonise

South Africa’s transport sector remains a significant source of carbon emissions.

According to a report by Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) and Boston Consulting Group, it is the third-largest contributor. With its heavy reliance on road freight, the sector accounts for roughly 10%–14% of national emissions.

In response, logistics providers are focusing on improving fleet efficiency. As Teixeira explains: “The key lies in reducing the number of trips by optimising operations to make better use of existing fleets, ensuring that only the vehicles truly needed are deployed on the road.”

He adds that the company is introducing electric vehicles across its operations in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town as part of efforts to reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

More broadly, logistics providers are adopting fleet management solutions powered by artificial intelligence and data to maximise load capacity while maintaining safety and compliance. GPS-based route optimisation is also helping reduce fuel consumption and avoid delays.

Shift towards eco-friendly packaging

Another area where logistics operators are making progress is packaging. Historically, limited attention was given to packaging efficiency, reuse or waste reduction.

Today, there is a growing shift towards lightweight materials and alternatives to single-use plastics.

“Reducing excess packaging and overall shipment size can reduce material, fuel use and vehicle emissions. And choosing reusable options allows customers to make returns in the same packaging for less waste.

He adds that FedEx provides guidance on packaging shipments to protect goods and reduce transport costs.

Technology and education drive greener logistics

Looking ahead, education and technology are expected to play a key role in advancing sustainable logistics practices.

By sharing best practices and providing tools to customers, logistics providers are working to build more accountable and transparent supply chains.

Tools such as carbon footprint trackers are enabling businesses to monitor emissions at both shipment and account levels, improving visibility and supporting more informed decision-making.