Fruit importers face shrinking margins as currency swings wipe out profits

Currency volatility is increasingly eroding profitability for fruit importers, with fluctuations of as little as 3–5% capable of wiping out margins on individual shipments, according to new insights from cross-border payments platform Verto.

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The findings highlight how foreign exchange (FX) movements during typical 30–60-day shipping cycles are affecting landed costs, pricing stability and working capital across the global fruit trade.

Financial risk gains ground alongside logistics pressures

While supply chain discussions have traditionally focused on logistics, freight and sourcing, financial risk is becoming a more significant and often under-managed factor.

The challenge is particularly pronounced for importers operating across multiple currencies. Produce is typically purchased in USD or EUR, while revenues are generated in local markets, creating exposure to exchange rate fluctuations throughout the shipment lifecycle.

At the same time, traditional banking infrastructure continues to add friction to cross-border trade. Payments routed through correspondent banking networks can take several days to settle, limiting visibility, delaying supplier payments and tying up working capital.

Shift towards faster, fintech-enabled payments

Newer fintech platforms are enabling faster and more transparent cross-border payments, with settlement times often reduced to under 48 hours.

This shift is improving operational efficiency and is beginning to influence supplier relationships, particularly in competitive supply environments.

FX management becomes operational priority

“For too long, the fruit industry has focused almost exclusively on the physical supply chain, logistics and freight, while the financial supply chain has remained a silent profit-killer.

"When a mere 3% shift in exchange rates can entirely wipe out the margin on a shipment, FX management is not just a treasury function: it is a core component of operational survival.

“We’re seeing that the most resilient importers are those treating currency volatility with the same rigour they apply to cold-chain integrity,” says James Booth, head of revenue at Verto.

Payment speed influences supply access

In tighter harvest periods, growers are increasingly prioritising buyers who can offer faster and more predictable payment. As a result, payment speed is becoming a key factor in securing supply, rather than just an administrative process.

These findings are outlined in Verto’s latest whitepaper, The Hidden Cost of Currency, which examines how fruit importers can strengthen supply chain resilience through structured FX hedging and more efficient payment infrastructure.

As global trade conditions become more volatile, the report points to a broader shift: financial infrastructure is becoming as critical as logistics in maintaining competitiveness in the fruit import sector.