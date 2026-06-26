Why South African businesses need to rethink supply chain sustainability

Supply chain accountability has become a business imperative as South African organisations face increasing pressure to manage Scope 3 emissions, strengthen sustainability reporting and build more resilient value chains.

As disclosure requirements tighten and investor expectations evolve, businesses are being challenged to embed sustainability into procurement, operations and supplier engagement rather than treating it as a compliance exercise.

As an example, mining houses, manufacturers, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and CPG (consumer packaged goods) businesses' sustainability efforts — and the scrutiny they face — must now extend beyond their own facilities to include suppliers, logistics providers, warehousing partners and downstream customers.

The same principle increasingly applies to financial institutions, where financed emissions and portfolio-alignment expectations are pushing banks and investors to look more closely at the transition readiness of the companies and value chains they fund.

At the same time, organisations continue to face pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce energy costs and strengthen resilience.

From voluntary commitments to mandatory accountability

Global disclosure frameworks and investor expectations are accelerating these requirements. Regulations such as the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) are pushing sustainability reporting beyond high-level ambition statements towards verifiable, auditable and increasingly granular data.

Importantly, this shift is not being driven only by global regulation or overseas buyers. South African companies are also advancing supply chain sustainability because resilience, supplier reliability, logistics volatility and energy constraints are making sustainability data operationally valuable, not just reportable.

In practice, more businesses are treating supply chain visibility as part of risk management, cost control and competitive positioning.

This is particularly significant for Scope 3 emissions, the indirect emissions generated across a company's value chain. For many sectors, Scope 3 represents the largest share of total emissions and is often the least visible.

According to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Scope 3 emissions account for 70% to 90% of a company's total emissions.

Investors, regulators and international customers therefore expect organisations to demonstrate comprehensive carbon accounting that extends beyond their own operations to include suppliers, logistics networks, transport, packaging, warehousing and downstream activities.

As a result, South African companies exporting to markets such as Europe and the United States must provide credible sustainability and emissions data or risk reduced competitiveness and potential exclusion from global supply chains.

Conversely, businesses that can demonstrate transparent, measurable progress in decarbonisation are increasingly strengthening market access and investor confidence.

The hidden financial risk inside Scope 3 emissions

Many companies still underestimate the commercial impact of Scope 3 emissions because these emissions sit outside their direct operational control.

Scope 3 is the hidden balance-sheet risk: supply chain emissions are 26 times larger than direct operational emissions, yet only half of companies assess their financial impact, leaving billions in carbon liability unaccounted for.

In sectors such as manufacturing, mining, FMCG and export-driven industries, many of the most significant emissions are embedded in purchased goods and services, transport, packaging, third-party warehousing and supplier operations.

For banks and other financial institutions, the equivalent challenge lies in financed emissions — the carbon exposure associated with lending and investment portfolios — which increasingly requires better sector data, client engagement and transition pathway assessments.

These emissions therefore carry direct financial implications.

The inability to monitor supplier carbon maturity or track embedded emissions can expose businesses to rising operational costs, carbon-related taxes, procurement inefficiencies and growing investor concern around transition risk.

South African exporters also risk losing contracts to competitors that can provide stronger sustainability data and lower-carbon supply chains.

At the same time, the conversation is shifting from disruption response towards more structured, data-driven supply chain design, with greater emphasis on resilience, sustainability and long-term competitiveness.

Why disconnected sustainability programmes fail

One of the most common mistakes organisations make is approaching sustainability through disconnected initiatives.

Procurement teams focus on supplier management, while operations teams focus on energy efficiency. Sustainability teams focus on reporting and compliance, while finance teams focus on cost management and investor disclosure.

When these functions operate independently, organisations often duplicate effort, miss opportunities for savings and struggle to create a coherent sustainability strategy.

An integrated approach is therefore essential:

• Procurement should be sustainable – Pricing and delivery timelines are no longer enough. Supplier carbon maturity, ESG performance and disclosure readiness now sit alongside traditional procurement criteria.

• Daily operational intelligence – Sustainability data should inform day-to-day decision-making rather than being confined to annual compliance exercises.

• Transformation over tick-box compliance – Leaders should treat sustainability as a business programme by embedding it into procurement, planning and supplier engagement rather than viewing it solely as a regulatory obligation.

• Integrated approach as a competitive edge – Embedding sustainability metrics across business workflows is becoming an increasingly important differentiator between organisations.

Building visibility across the value chain

One of the most effective ways to create a single source of truth is through a unified digital platform. This enables organisations to move beyond fragmented spreadsheets and inconsistent reporting towards real-time visibility across their value chains.

Effective digital frameworks typically combine:

• Supplier engagement and assessment tools

• Carbon accounting and Scope 3 measurement platforms

• Operational energy and resource monitoring

• Procurement and sourcing analytics

• Disclosure and reporting dashboards

• Material flow and logistics visibility

This conversation is also becoming increasingly relevant for data centres, where rapid digital infrastructure growth is intensifying scrutiny of electricity demand, renewable energy sourcing, backup systems and water use.

In that context, sustainability accountability extends beyond the facility itself to equipment supply chains, power procurement and service partner ecosystems.

When organisations can accurately map material, energy and logistics flows, they can begin linking sustainability performance directly to financial outcomes by identifying inefficiencies, reducing energy consumption and optimising procurement decisions.

The supplier maturity challenge

In South Africa, many organisations face challenges around supplier readiness. Many small and medium-sized enterprises lack the technical expertise, resources or systems needed to provide detailed emissions and sustainability data.

For many businesses, the majority of Scope 3 emissions sit within suppliers that are still early in their sustainability journey. Without support, these suppliers may struggle to participate effectively in disclosure programmes or decarbonisation initiatives.

This is why supplier engagement and enablement are becoming increasingly important. Leading organisations are moving beyond simply requesting data and are instead investing in supplier capability-building programmes that provide training, digital tools, technical guidance and access to sustainability expertise.

One example is Schneider Electric's Zero Carbon supply chain decarbonisation initiative, which targeted a 50% reduction in the operational carbon footprint of its top 1,000 suppliers over a five-year period. The company says it achieved a 56% reduction by the end of 2025 through supplier engagement, training, technology support and programme management.

Collaborative initiatives that support supplier engagement, renewable energy access and capacity building also demonstrate how ecosystem-wide approaches can help accelerate sustainability progress across industries.

For South African businesses, the message is clear: supply chain sustainability is no longer only a disclosure issue. It is a resilience issue, a financing issue, a customer issue and, increasingly, a competitiveness issue.

Those that build credible data, stronger supplier engagement and practical decarbonisation pathways now will be better placed to compete in both local and global markets.