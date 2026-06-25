Couriers on the front line of job creation

As South Africa marks Youth Day amid a deepening jobs crisis, Fastway Couriers is demonstrating how the courier industry can serve as a practical, scalable pathway into entrepreneurship and employment.

With South Africa's unemployment rate climbing to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026 - leaving 8.1 million people without work - the pressure on business to move beyond statements and deliver real economic participation has never been greater. As the nation paused on 16 June to honour the youth of 1976, the statistics confronting today's young South Africans are sobering: those aged 15 to 24 face an unemployment rate of 60.9%, while youth aged 25 to 34 are not far behind at 40.6%.

For Fastway Couriers, one of South Africa's leading courier and logistics networks, the response to this crisis is not a policy position but rather a business model. "We see ourselves as part of the solution when it comes to job creation in South Africa," says Ivashni Manikkam, General Manager: National Operations at Fastway Couriers. "As a business built on entrepreneurship and local ownership, our franchise model is designed to create opportunities for individuals to own and grow sustainable businesses within their communities."

Fastway currently operates a network of 259 owner drivers/ contractors, almost 500 courier franchisees running approximately 559 vehicles across franchised territories nationwide, supported by 16 regional franchisees and approximately 15 satellite hubs. Critically, the network has grown by 30% in the past 24 months - a meaningful expansion at a time when job losses are accelerating across most sectors.

The employment effect ripples outward from each franchise. Beyond the franchisee themselves, each operation typically supports at least one authorised driver, with around half of franchisees employing two or more people due to the volumes they handle. At the regional franchise level, Fastway supports approximately 390 staff across its depot network.

Each franchise, says Manikkam, anchors a broader local ecosystem. "Every Regional Franchise and satellite hub supports drivers, administrative staff, suppliers, and service providers. This means that as our network grows, so too does our contribution to local economic activity and employment."

One of the most significant features of the Fastway model is its accessibility. Unlike many franchise sectors that require substantial capital investment in premises and infrastructure, the Fastway courier franchise is structured to minimise upfront costs.

"The franchise and start-up costs are significantly lower than many traditional franchise sectors," explains Manikkam. "Courier franchisees are not expected to build premises or invest in extensive infrastructure. By lowering the capital barrier to entry while providing the backing of a national network, Fastway enables more South Africans to participate in business ownership and job creation."

Prospective franchisees go through a structured selection process focused on business mindset, customer service commitment, and the ability to manage day-to-day operations - not prior industry experience. Fastway provides access to established operating systems, proprietary technology, national sales and marketing support, operational training, and business development guidance.

Perhaps the most compelling illustration of the model's potential is the pathway some franchisees have carved from the very bottom of the economic ladder. Fastway has a track record of taking on contractors - individuals who started with nothing more than a bakkie - and, as they built steady revenue through service excellence, offering them the opportunity to acquire the territory they operated in, paying for it incrementally while actively servicing the area.

"We have seen some of our greatest success stories from franchisees who have bought territories in high-risk and informal areas. Often areas they either grew up in or still live in, thereby giving them a natural advantage in those communities," says Manikkam.

The profile of a typical Fastway franchisee spans a wide range of backgrounds. The likes of banking and corporate careers to sales environments, and they are all united by a desire to control their own futures. "Our most successful franchisees share a very similar focus: a strong entrepreneurial mindset, a willingness to engage with their local business community, and the determination to grow through service excellence."

The job creation multiplier does not stop at the franchise level. For the country's growing community of SME and e-commerce entrepreneurs, reliable and affordable logistics is often the difference between staying local and scaling nationally.

"For SMEs, logistics can be one of the biggest barriers to growth," notes Manikkam. "By making nationwide delivery more accessible and cost-effective, Fastway helps entrepreneurs expand their customer base beyond their immediate geographic area, increase sales, and scale their operations. As these businesses grow, they create additional jobs in areas such as sales, warehousing, administration, customer service, manufacturing, and distribution."

Against the backdrop of June's Youth Month, South Africa continues to confront a severe unemployment crisis leaving more than four in ten young people aged 15 to 34 outside employment, education or training, Manikkam believes the logistics sector has an underutilised role to play and is a crucial lifeline for employment, but collaboration is essential.

"The courier industry is far more than a delivery service. It is a platform for entrepreneurship, economic inclusion, and job creation. Every franchise opened, every depot expanded, and every small business enabled through logistics creates a multiplier effect that supports employment and economic growth. The greatest opportunity lies in stronger collaboration between government, the private sector, and industry to build pathways from unemployment into meaningful participation in the economy."

Government has declared 2026 the Year of Putting Young South Africans to Work. For Fastway Couriers, that work is already well underway, one franchise, one delivery, one entrepreneur at a time.

For more information on Fastway Couriers, head to the website.



