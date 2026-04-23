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    Supplier excellence celebrated at Agrimark's Supplier of the Year Awards 2025

    Agrimark, the agri-retail offering from JSE-listed KAL Group, has once again shone a spotlight on the strength and depth of its supplier partnerships at its recently held Supplier of the Year Awards
    23 Apr 2026
    23 Apr 2026
    PPC Cement Sales was named as Supplier of the Year in the Retail Channel. L to R: Arno Abeln, Agrimark Managing Director, Dave Miles (PPC Commercial and Materials Business unit) and Johann le Roux, KAL Group CEO. Image supplied
    PPC Cement Sales was named as Supplier of the Year in the Retail Channel. L to R: Arno Abeln, Agrimark Managing Director, Dave Miles (PPC Commercial and Materials Business unit) and Johann le Roux, KAL Group CEO. Image supplied

    Now in its seventh year, the awards recognise suppliers who consistently go beyond standard commercial expectations to deliver quality products, innovative solutions and dependable support across Agrimark’s diverse operations.

    According to Agrimark’s MD, Arno Abeln, the Supplier of the Year Awards reflect the business’s agri-retail evolution.

    “As Agrimark continues to evolve into a fully integrated agri-retail business, the awards have grown in both scale and relevance, reflecting the expanding role of suppliers across multiple channels and customer touchpoints,” said Abeln at the Awards.

    This year’s awards recognised supplier performance across its increasingly diversified agri, fuel and retail operations, including digital transformation, during the 2025 financial year.

    Zibo Containers won Supplier of the Year 2025 in the Agri Channel category.L to R: Johann le Roux, CEO of KAL Group, Johan Smit, CEO of Zibo Containers, and Arno Abeln, Managing Director of Agrimark. Image supplied
    Zibo Containers won Supplier of the Year 2025 in the Agri Channel category.L to R: Johann le Roux, CEO of KAL Group, Johan Smit, CEO of Zibo Containers, and Arno Abeln, Managing Director of Agrimark. Image supplied

    The expanded awards programme reflects this evolution, with categories that now more fully represent the breadth of the business and the partners who support its growth across sectors.

    Addressing Agrimark’s suppliers, Johann le Roux, CEO of KAL Group, highlighted the importance of relationships in a complex and evolving operating environment.

    “As a diversified business operating across agricultural, retail, fuel and related markets, we are transforming alongside the industries we serve,” he said.

    “We are a big player in the sectors in which we operate, but our scale only matters if it is matched by strong, trusted relationships.”

    Abeln said that the business sees its suppliers as value chain partners.

    “They enable us to execute on our strategy and drive sustained market share growth. Their ability to support us with consistency, innovation and responsiveness is fundamental to how we compete and grow. These awards are our way of recognising those that share and help shape our journey.”

    2025 Agrimark Supplier of the Year Awards winners

    Thirty-nine winners were announced across 41 categories of the 2025 Agrimark Supplier of the Year Awards, which culminated in the announcement of the overall channel winners: PPC Cement Sales named Retail Channel Supplier of the Year, and Zibo Containers taking top honours in the Agri Channel category.

    Both companies stood out for their consistency, innovation and commitment to delivering real value across Agrimark’s national footprint of more than 70 branches.

    Representatives from both PPC Cement and Zibo Containers described the recognition as an honour, noting that the past few years have required significant adaptability and resilience within their respective businesses, noting that throughout the journey, Agrimark has always been prepared to work with them to find solutions, think outside the box and try new approaches.

    Hennie Smit, Agrimark Director of Supply Chain, said the two overall winners exemplified the qualities Agrimark values most in its supplier relationships. “These are suppliers who we can phone anytime – day or night,” he said. “They are real solutions partners. Ethics and integrity are the cornerstone of our supplier relationships, and these awards recognise partners who help us deliver real value and drive growth through ethical business standards.”

    Here are all the winners

    Large Awards

    CategorySupplier
    FUEL CHANNELTOTALENERGIES SOUTH AFRICA
    INFORMATION CHANNEL MANAGEMENTDATACENTRIX
    AGRI CHANNELZIBO CONTAINERS (PTY) LTD
    LOGISTICS CHANNELCROSSROADS DISTRIBUTION
    RETAIL CHANNELPPC CEMENT SALES

    Small Awards

    CategorySupplier
    AGRI CHEMICALSEFFEKTOCHEM BK
    ANIMAL EQUIPMENTLIONEL'S VETERINARY SUPPLIES
    ANIMAL FEEDSMOLATEK (RCL FOODS)
    ANIMAL HEALTHMSD ANIMAL HEALTH
    HORTICULTUREAGRICOL SAAD MPY (EDMS) BPK
    IRRIGATIONJOJO TANKS
    MECHANIZATION (AGENCIES)CNH AGRICULTURAL & CONSTRUCTION PTY LTD
    MECHANIZATION (GENERAL)JUPIDEX
    NETTING & ACCESSORIESPLUSNET
    PACKING MATERIAL (PUNNETS)ZIBO CONTAINERS (PTY) LTD
    PACKING MATERIAL (CORRUGATED)NEW ERA PACKAGING
    PACKING MATERIAL (GENERAL)STRAPPING & PROFILE MAN. CC
    PACKING MATERIAL (PAPER & PULP)SUPERIOR PACKAGING INDUSTRIES
    PACKING MATERIAL (PLASTIC FLEXIBLE)AMEC FOODPACK (PTY) LTD
    PACKING MATERIAL (PALLETS)MORRETO TRADE (PTY) LTD
    PLANT NUTRITIONYARA AFRICA FERTILIZER (PTY)
    PLANT PROTECTIONINTELIGRO (EDMS) BPK
    POLESVUKA COMMONDALE TREATED TIMBER
    WIRE & GATESCAPE GATE PTY LTD
    HUNTINGFORMALITO (EDMS) BPK
    AUTOMOTIVE, LUBRICANTS & GASAFROX
    BUILDING MATERIALSWARTLAND INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
    BUILDING MATERIAL (CEMENT)PPC CEMENT SALES
    CLOTHING & PPEJONSSON WORKWEAR (PTY) LTD
    DELICOCA-COLA PENINSULA BEVERAGES
    FMCGTWINSAVER (PTY) LTD
    HARDWARESAFE TOP RETAIL DISTR (PTY)LTD
    HOMEWARE & APPLIANCESACADEMY
    LIGHTING & ELECTRICALEUROLUX (PTY) LTD
    LIQUORSAB
    OUTDOORAGRINET
    PAINTJF PAINTS
    PETSMONTEGO PET NUTRITION (PTY)LTD
    POOL & GARDENINGPROTEK
    SANWARE & PLUMBINGINCLEDON CAPE
    TOOLSTORKCRAFT

    Read more: Johann le Roux, Agrimark, Arno Abeln, Kal Group
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