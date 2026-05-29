Logistics helps African businesses expand into new markets

As more African businesses look beyond their home markets, logistics is playing an increasingly important role in helping them scale regionally and internationally.

Source: Tiger Lily via Pexels

As more African businesses expand into regional and international markets, logistics is playing an increasingly important role in helping them reach new customers and participate in global trade.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain at the centre of economic growth, innovation and job creation across the continent. However, expansion beyond domestic markets has often been constrained by customs requirements, transport challenges and limited access to reliable delivery networks.

As trade within Africa and internationally continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly relying on logistics systems to support cross-border growth and improve operational efficiency.

“Today, logistics is no longer just about moving goods from one place to another,” says Nelson Teixeira, managing director of operations sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx.

“It’s become a key growth enabler for businesses looking to enter new markets, build stronger customer relationships and compete more effectively in global trade.”

Changing trade environment

The growth of e-commerce and digital trade platforms has increased expectations around delivery speed, visibility and reliability.

At the same time, trade initiatives across the continent are creating new opportunities for businesses to access markets beyond their home countries.

For SMEs, access to reliable transport networks, customs support and digital shipping systems can help simplify the movement of goods and reduce administrative complexity.

FedEx says supporting SMEs remains a key focus across Sub-Saharan Africa as more businesses explore opportunities outside their domestic markets.

Through initiatives such as its SME Connect series, the company provides information and discussions aimed at helping businesses better understand international trade requirements.

Reducing export complexity

Technology is also helping businesses manage some of the administrative requirements associated with exporting.

Digital platforms can assist with preparing shipping documentation, managing export processes and tracking shipments, reducing paperwork and improving visibility across supply chains.

“Many SMEs have great products and ambitious plans, but the operational side of exporting can still feel overwhelming,” says Teixeira.

“Digital tools help simplify that process and give businesses more confidence to take that next step.”

Cross-border e-commerce is creating opportunities for African businesses in sectors including retail, fashion, beauty, speciality foods and manufacturing.

Cross-border trade gains momentum

As African businesses become increasingly connected to international markets, logistics providers are expected to play a larger role in supporting trade flows, regional integration and business resilience.

Businesses are also benefiting from improvements in customs processes and digital trade systems that help reduce some of the barriers traditionally associated with cross-border trade.

“African businesses are increasingly thinking globally from day one,” Teixeira adds.

“The focus now is making sure they have the networks, technology and support to scale with confidence beyond their home markets.”