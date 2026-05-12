IMM Institute names SA's top marketers and supply chain leaders

The IMM Institute Excellence Awards has revealed the top marketing and supply chain talent in South Africa.

The awards recognise marketing and supply talent in South Africa. Source: Supplied.

The awards, drawn from a competitive field spanning students, entrepreneurs, corporate teams and emerging talent, were adjudicated by an independent panel of senior industry professionals. “This year’s Excellence Awards once again affirmed the calibre of talent, leadership and innovation shaping Africa’s marketing and supply chain professions,” says Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM Institute.

The evening’s highest honours went to two individuals who have shaped the landscape of their professions. Santie Botha received the Marketing Lifetime Achievement Award for what Gregory describes as her “extraordinary leadership legacy and enduring contribution to business transformation.” Prof. Douglas Boateng was awarded the Supply Chain Lifetime Achievement Award in absentia. “His exceptional thought leadership has left an indelible mark on the profession,” Gregory notes.

This year also saw the launch of the inaugural Sustainability Impact Award. “The new category drew exceptional finalists and highlighted how purpose-driven innovation is becoming central to business success,” says Gregory. “Its winner set a compelling benchmark for how sustainability can move beyond compliance to become a genuine driver of commercial and societal value.” The award went to Emmanuel Bonoko, founder of Brandscapers Africa and the EBonoko Foundation, whose agency serves clients including Standard Bank and Shell South Africa.

The winners in each category were:

Marketing student of the year: Sophia Downes

Graduated cum laude with a BBA in Marketing Management and currently pursuing her Honours, Downes combines academic excellence with an entrepreneurial spirit.

Supply chain student of the Year: Kay Whitehead

The Stellenbosch-based professional graduated top of her class and achieved a 97% overall score in the judging process.

Emerging marketer of the year: Thabang Modiba

Category brand ,anager at Mondelez International, Modiba has nearly a decade of FMCG experience and deep expertise in high-growth market brand strategy.

Emerging supply chain practitioner of the year: Jarett Lynch

At 25, Lynch has three years’ experience across international shipping, customs clearance, logistics, warehousing and distribution.

Marketer of the year: Sydney Mbhele

Group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa, Mbhele’s career spans Unilever, SABMiller, Nedbank and Liberty.

Supply chain professional of the year: Malle Mabelane

With over 15 years of cross-sector experience, Mabelane leads procurement across Legal and IP at Sasol.

Corporate marketing team of the year: Pace Auto Group

The proudly South African vehicle rental company was recognised for creative, cohesive and commercially effective marketing across its national footprint.

Corporate supply chain team of the year: National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA)

NTCSA was recognised for its strategic approach to supply chain excellence within a critical national infrastructure context.

Entrepreneur of the year: Carl van Blerk

Founder of Food Sock Meals and Heartfelt Foods, van Blerk is a Top five Startups honouree and FlySafair Business Booster Award winner.

Reflecting on the evening, Gregory points to a broader shift under way across the continent. “The overall quality of this year’s winners and finalists reflects a growing depth of strategic thinking, innovation and professional maturity across our industries,” she says. “Collectively, this year’s awards signal an exciting shift toward more integrated, future-focused leadership across Africa’s professional ecosystem.”