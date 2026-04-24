Pet food sales surge 28% in SA as consumers prioritise furry family members

Over recent years, you will have noticed that pet care is no longer a side aisle in major retailers, it is a destination in its own right. From expanded ranges of pet food to dedicated in-store sections and specialist offerings, the category has surged into one of the most prominent, and competitive, spaces in retail.

According to Arno Abeln, managing director of Agrimark, the country’s pet food market is not only holding steady, it is growing rapidly.

“This is being fuelled by an increase in consumer demand,” says Abeln, adding that demand is being underpinned by both structural shifts in consumer behaviour and the increasingly central role pets play in South African households.

“Agrimark has seen significant growth in pet food sales over the past few years, with turnover increasing 28% from 2021 to 2025, delivering growth well above inflation,” Abeln says. “It’s driven by consistent, repeat purchases by customers.”

According to Statista, the global pet food category is valued at $161.7bn (approximately R2.7tn), with growth projections exceeding 5% between 2026 and 2030.

Recent industry data reinforces this trajectory.

South Africa’s pet care market, currently valued at around R8 billion, is projected to grow to R12.6bn by 2032, underscoring its position as one of the country’s most resilient consumer segments.

Notably, pet food accounts for roughly 74% of the category’s value, with spending proving remarkably durable, even as many households cut back on discretionary items.

Pet care has shifted from a “nice-to-have”

With an estimated 45% of adults owning pets, and the majority viewing them as part of the family, pet care has shifted from a “nice-to-have” to a protected line item in household budgets.

“Pets are part of the family and we often refer to fur-families. That emotional connection is a powerful driver of demand, and it’s why we’re not seeing consumers trading down, even in a constrained economic environment. In other words, they continue to buy premium products, and the pet category is a good ‘hedge’ against tough times for retailers,” says Abeln.

One of Agrimark’s key differentiators lies in its focus on larger pack sizes tailored to its core customer base.

“We estimate that over 87% of our account customer base are pet owners. As an agri-lifestyle retailer, we cater extensively to farmers and smallholdings, which means demand for bulk formats, typically 20kg to 40kg for dog food, is strong. This offers better value for money compared to traditional grocery formats, where pack sizes are generally smaller,” says Abeln.

He adds that while promotions can drive strong in-store activity, pet food itself plays a key role in attracting customers into store.

In late March 2026, the company opened a new Agrimark store at Garden Walk Mall in Hartenbos in the Garden Route, running an opening promotion on Montego Pet’s Monty and Me range.

“The first three customers purchased 75% of the available stock, with another customer later buying two full pallets,” he says, highlighting how pet food can act as a powerful footfall driver.

High demand for premium pet food ranges

Brand diversity is another cornerstone of Agrimark’s strategy. The retailer stocks a range of various products across different price tiers, from entry-level to premium offerings.

“We partner with well-established brands like Montego and Rimax, while also offering our own exclusive private label, ZiggiPet. This allows us to cater to a wide spectrum of customers without compromising on quality,” Abeln explains.

Importantly, premiumisation remains a defining trend.

“What’s interesting is that premium ranges continue to perform strongly. Consumers are willing to invest in higher-quality nutrition for their pets,” he says.

Looking ahead, Abeln believes the category still has significant runway for growth.

“South Africa’s pet food market continues to attract new entrants. At the same time, pet ownership is rising, with insights showing that there are 15,000 new puppies and 9,000 kittens born per month. That creates a strong, sustained demand base.”

There is also opportunity in convenience retail.

“It is tricky to replicate grocery style convenience when dealing with 20 – 40kg bulk purchases. For Agrimark, the opportunity lies in redefining convenience: Our stores offer drive-through yards, making loading of bulk purchases, easier, for example.”

The focus on pet wellbeing continues to grow

He adds that the pet focus is already shaping how Agrimark approaches its in-store experience.

“Pet food is one of our top retail categories in terms of sales, and we position it prominently as a ‘power aisle’ when customers enter the store. It’s a strategic decision, because it drives foot traffic and repeat visits.”

Beyond traditional retail, Abeln says the there is scope to expand into adjacent services, capitalising on the broader trend of increased spend on pet wellbeing. “We are seriously looking at what else this may mean for our business, brands and products. Watch this space!”

In a market where trust has recently been tested, Abeln emphasises that consistency and strong supplier partnerships will be critical. “Quality, transparency and reliability are non-negotiable. As the category grows, those will be the factors that ultimately determine where consumers choose to shop, and what they buy.”