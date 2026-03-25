Agrimark opens urban retail oasis at the new Garden Walk Mall, Hartenbos

The agri-retail offering from JSE-listed KAL Group, Agrimark has announced that it will open its latest store in the new Garden Walk Mall in Hartenbos on Thursday, 26 March 2026, marking a significant expansion of the brand’s fast growing urban footprint.

Image supplied

The opening coincides with the official launch of the mall, which has already generated strong public interest as a new lifestyle destination along the Garden Route.

This will be the third Agrimark urban format store in South Africa following the openings of Agrimark Sitari (Somerset West) and Agrimark Matumi (Mbombela).

The new store aims to provide a modern, lifestyle focused retail experience tailored to the needs of a rapidly developing region that is seeing strong semigration and steady residential and commercial growth.

Arno Abeln, managing director of Agrimark, says the decision to anchor the new store within Garden Walk Mall aligns directly with the company’s 2030 strategy.

“The Garden Route is one of the fastest growing regions in the country and Hartenbos is right at the centre of this expansion. We are excited for the new store, which represents a strategic step in our footprint growth whilst capitalising on the high visibility of the new mall’s location.”

Agrimark already has a presence in specific agricultural sectors within the Southern Cape, which supported the decision to expand into a high traffic retail environment.

“Our strategy with our business in the Kouga region is to grow market share in areas where we are already doing business,” Abeln explains. “Mossel Bay and surrounding towns are developing rapidly and Garden Walk Mall is emerging as a key commercial node within this growth corridor. Opening our new store here is a natural extension of our footprint.”

The move also supports the regional business strategy to diversify income streams.

“Our core market in the Kouga area remains anchored in agriculture, and introducing a store in a retail-oriented environment supports our strategic objectives to deliver new format stores to unlock growth,” says Abeln. “It provides balance between agricultural and retail revenue and allows us to serve a broader range of customers.”

Agrimark Garden Walk includes a dedicated nursery area known as the Garden Zone. Image supplied

What to expect

The new Agrimark Garden Walk store has a trading space of 1,070m2 and includes a dedicated nursery area known as the Garden Zone.

The store will offer a comprehensive range of products designed around the needs of urban and semi-urban customers, including DIY tools, paint and accessories, pet care, hardware and fast-moving consumer goods.

Paint and related products are expected to show strong demand due to the high level of home renovation and development activity in the area. All bulk building materials will be made available to customers on a direct order basis.

Abeln notes that although this store has a contemporary urban look and feel, it will continue to serve agricultural customers in the area.

“The Southern Cape has a well-established agricultural sector that includes berry and avocado farming, dairy, livestock and vegetable production. While we expect a strong retail customer base that includes building contractors, homeowners, municipalities, developers and tourists, we will also continue to prioritise customers throughout the agri value chain,” he says.

The Garden Walk store will employ 14 people in its first year - including learnership opportunities for youth - contributing to local economic activity and skills development.

Abeln says the launch is an important moment for Agrimark.

“Garden Walk Mall is an exciting development for the Garden Route and we are proud to be part of its first wave of tenants. With its strong design, community appeal and location in a rapidly expanding area, it is the ideal place for our next urban store. We look forward to welcoming customers when we open our doors on 26 March.”