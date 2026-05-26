Dunlop and Gift of the Givers transform uMnambithi School with new ablutions

A long-standing sanitation challenge at MC Varman Primary School in uMnambithi (formerly, Ladysmith) northern KZN, has finally been resolved with the handover of a new ablution block for its 455 learners and 22 teachers. The project, delivered by Dunlop Tyres SA in partnership with Gift of the Givers, is aimed at improving daily school conditions, restoring dignity, and supporting better health and learning outcomes for the school community.

MC Varman Primary School learners, in Ladysmith, can now enjoy safe, dignified sanitation thanks to a newly completed ablution block - an important step forward made possible by Dunlop Tyres SA and Gift of the Givers.

For years, the school relied on only two ageing and deteriorating toilets, placing strain on both learners and staff and impacting daily school operations. Limited funding made it difficult for the school to address these pressing needs independently.

Through this collaborative intervention, Gift of the Givers constructed modern ablution facilities with clearly designated male and female sections. Construction commenced in 2025 and was completed in February 2026, followed by the addition of a cement pathway to ensure safe and convenient access for learners and staff.

The new facility includes:

Solid brick construction



6 girls’ toilets



5 boys’ toilets



2 boys’ urinals



4 basins



Aluminium doors and windows



Fully tiled floors and walls

Speaking at the handover, MC Varman Primary School Principal Zilungile Makhombothi expressed gratitude for the transformation.

“This is truly a blessing for our school. Our learners have endured difficult conditions for far too long, and this facility restores dignity and creates a healthier environment for teaching and learning. We are deeply grateful to Dunlop and Gift of the Givers for making this possible.”

Gift of the Givers representative Jaaved Khan highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing critical infrastructure gaps.

“We thank all stakeholders involved, including Dunlop Tyres, for their commitment to making a difference in this school.”

Dunlop Tyres CEO Lubin Ozoux reinforced the company’s dedication to social impact initiatives that uplift communities.

“At Dunlop, we believe in driving meaningful change beyond our industry. Supporting the development of safe and dignified learning environments is an investment in the future of our country. We are proud to partner with Gift of the Givers on a project that will have a lasting impact on these learners and educators.”

This initiative forms part of Dunlop Tyres’ broader commitment to community upliftment and sustainable development, ensuring that learners across South Africa have access to the facilities they need to thrive.