What the 9th Sacu Summit on 26 June means for auto, pharma and green industries

The upcoming Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) Summit of heads of state is set to serve as a critical platform for advancing regional co-operation, industrial development and economic transformation across Southern Africa.

Source: Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Bringing together leaders from all five member states, the summit will focus on strengthening value chains, improving trade facilitation and deepening integration. It is also expected to align regional priorities with emerging global developments and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“The Sacu Summit provides a strategic platform for member states to deepen regional integration, strengthen industrial co-operation and advance practical initiatives that support economic growth, job creation and shared prosperity across our region,” said the chairperson of the Sacu senior trade officials, Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, on Tuesday, 23 June 2026.

South Africa will host the ninth SACU Summit of heads of state on Friday, 26 June 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC 2) in Cape Town.

Mlumbi-Peter said Sacu’s future growth would increasingly depend on its ability to move beyond traditional trade arrangements towards greater productive capacity and stronger industrial collaboration.

"We are working towards a more industrialised and competitive Sacu that leverages regional value chains, supports manufacturing development and creates opportunities for businesses and citizens across all member states.

“Through closer co-operation, we can unlock new opportunities in sectors such as automotive manufacturing, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals beneficiation and emerging green industries," she said.

Deepening trade co-operation

Mlumbi-Peter emphasised that Sacu remains an important building block for broader African economic integration.

"The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area presents significant opportunities for Sacu member states. By strengthening regional value chains and improving trade facilitation, we can position our region to compete more effectively in continental and global markets," she said.

The summit will bring together heads of state or government and representatives of the five Sacu member states — the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Namibia and the Republic of South Africa — to deliberate on key issues affecting regional economic integration, industrial development and trade co-operation.

As Sacu’s highest decision-making institution, the summit provides strategic and political direction to the organisation and oversees the implementation of its programmes and priorities.

The ninth Sacu Summit is expected to consider several strategic matters aimed at advancing regional economic development and integration.

Among the key items on the agenda will be an update from the Sacu Council of Ministers on the implementation and mid-term review of the Sacu Strategic Plan (2022–2027), reflections on emerging global developments and their impact on Sacu economies, as well as a report on the re-imagined Sacu and its future direction.

The summit will also provide an opportunity for member states to assess progress in areas such as industrialisation, regional value chains, customs modernisation, trade facilitation, investment promotion and opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The summit has been preceded by a series of technical, administrative and ministerial meetings which kickstarted on Thursday, 18 June 2026 and which will conclude on Wednesday, 24 June 2026. These noted progress made in prioritising and implementing Sacu programmes and saw heads of state propose recommendations.