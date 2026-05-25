Stellantis teams up with Qualcomm to power next-gen cars

Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies have expanded their existing collaboration to integrate more advanced computing, connectivity and driver assistance systems into future vehicles across Stellantis’ global brands.

The agreement will see Stellantis adopt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform to support vehicle systems including cockpit software, connectivity features and advanced driver assistance systems (Adas).

Unified vehicle technology approach

The companies said the expanded partnership is aimed at creating a more standardised technology base across Stellantis vehicles.

This approach is intended to improve computing performance across different vehicle systems while also reducing complexity and development costs through shared platforms.

The technology will be integrated with Stellantis’ STLA Brain architecture, which underpins its software-defined vehicle strategy.

Focus on driver assistance and safety systems

A key part of the agreement includes the Snapdragon Ride Pilot platform, which supports a range of driver assistance functions.

These systems can scale from basic safety features through to more advanced Level 2+ assisted driving capabilities, depending on the vehicle model and market.

Stellantis said the goal is to roll out more consistent driver assistance features across its global vehicle lineup.

Software-defined vehicle push

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift towards software-defined vehicles, where computing power and software play a central role in vehicle performance and upgrades.

Stellantis said the integration of Qualcomm systems is expected to support faster development cycles and enable ongoing software updates across vehicle lifecycles.

Strategic collaboration and structure

As part of the expanded agreement, the companies have also signed a non-binding letter of intent involving Stellantis-owned automated driving and simulation business aiMotive, which could potentially be integrated into Qualcomm Technologies in the future, subject to conditions and approvals.

Both companies said the collaboration remains focused on long-term technology development and platform standardisation across Stellantis’ global portfolio.

Industry shift toward centralised computing

Automakers are increasingly moving towards centralised computing architectures that combine multiple vehicle functions into fewer, more powerful systems.

Stellantis and Qualcomm said this approach is intended to support more efficient development, improved performance and enhanced in-vehicle experiences.

The agreement is subject to final terms, regulatory approvals and further commercial agreements between the parties.