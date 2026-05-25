20 years of Pace Car Rental: A South African success story built on growth, grit, and simplicity

In May 2026, Pace Car Rental celebrates 20 years in business, marking two decades of growth, resilience, and commitment to keeping South Africans moving.

Founded in May 2006 by Grenville Salmon, Pace Car Rental began as a small operation with a clear purpose: to make vehicle rental simpler, more accessible, and less restrictive for everyday South Africans.

What started as a modest business has grown into a national car rental brand with thousands of vehicles and branches across key regions in South Africa.

From humble beginnings to national growth

Pace’s growth has been steady, strategic, and built on opportunity.

By March 2015, the business had reached 400 vehicles. In November 2016, that number had grown to 1,000. By May 2019, Pace had expanded to a 2,000-vehicle fleet, marking a major turning point in its national growth journey.

That same year, the acquisition of Comet Car Rental helped Pace expand into Cape Town and Gqeberha, taking the brand beyond Gauteng and into new markets.

Expanding the Pace footprint

Pace continued growing through a combination of acquisitions, branch openings, and brand development.

In 2021, the company acquired Pender Car Rental, strengthening its presence in Pretoria. Around the same time, Pace moved away from its earlier “Price Invader” creative direction and introduced the more refined Pace brand identity customers know today.

In 2022, the acquisition of Earnacar expanded the business into Kempton Park, followed by the opening of the Umhlanga branch in 2023.

Between 2024 and 2025, Pace accelerated its national footprint even further, opening branches in Salt River, George, East London, Nelspruit, Parow, Roodepoort, and Newton Park.

Most recently, in 2026, Pace acquired Top Notch Car Rental, continuing its strategy of strengthening its national offering.

A business built for South Africans

At its core, Pace Car Rental has always focused on one simple idea: making mobility easier.

This has shaped the company’s offering for both individuals and businesses. From short-term rentals to long-term car rental solutions, Pace has built practical options for real South African needs.

Whether customers need a small car for daily travel, a bakkie for business, an SUV for family trips, or a minibus for group transport, Pace has grown its fleet around what South Africans actually need.

Looking ahead

For Grenville Salmon and the Pace team, the 20-year milestone is not only a celebration of the past. It is also a commitment to the future.

As Pace Car Rental enters its next chapter, the focus remains clear: expand access to mobility, simplify the rental experience, and continue growing a proudly South African brand shaped by its customers, its people, and its journey.

After 20 years, one thing remains unchanged: Pace Car Rental is committed to keeping South Africans moving.

Celebrating 20 years with R20 car rental

To celebrate its 20th birthday, Pace Car Rental is giving South Africans the chance to rent a car for only R20 per day.

This limited birthday special will be released through Pace Car Rental’s social media channels, so customers are encouraged to follow along and keep an eye out for updates.

It is a simple way to celebrate 20 years of keeping South Africans moving.



