Used car sales rise as South Africans prioritise affordability

South Africa’s used car market recorded stronger sales in May, with buyers increasingly favouring affordable and fuel-efficient vehicles as pressure on household budgets continues to shape purchasing decisions.

South Africa’s used vehicle market strengthened in May 2026, with sales increasing month on month and year on year as affordability remained a key consideration for buyers.

According to AutoTrader data, 32,224 used vehicles were sold through the platform in May, up 4% from April and 1.1% higher than the same month last year.

At the same time, the average purchase price declined to R415,652, down from R423,329 in April and R428,627 in May 2025.

The data suggests buyers are increasingly prioritising lower running costs and better value amid ongoing cost-of-living pressure.

Compact and fuel-efficient models gain momentum

Toyota remained South Africa’s best-performing used vehicle brand in May with 5,275 units sold. Volkswagen followed with 4,247 sales, while Ford recorded 3,178 units.

Although Ford ranked third overall, the Ranger retained its position as South Africa’s top-selling used vehicle with 1,800 units sold during the month.

The Toyota Hilux remained second, followed by the Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

Further down the rankings, smaller and more fuel-efficient models continued to gain traction.

The Suzuki Swift climbed to fifth position with 830 units sold and recorded year-on-year growth of 44.3%, while sales of the Hyundai Grand i10 increased by 71.4%.

By comparison, the Toyota Fortuner recorded the sharpest decline among the top 10 models, with sales falling 21.8% year on year.

George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader, said demand patterns suggest buyers are placing greater emphasis on operating costs.

“South Africans are clearly weighing up running costs more carefully, and that is reflected in the growing demand for compact, affordable and fuel-efficient vehicles.”

Lower prices and mileage support demand

AutoTrader’s figures also showed that average vehicle mileage continued to decline.

Used vehicles sold in May averaged 70,538km, compared with 71,460km in April and 73,969km a year earlier.

On a variant basis, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 remained the country’s most popular used vehicle with 936 units sold.

It was followed by the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI, Ford Ranger XL, Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 and Toyota Hilux 2.4 GD-6.

SMEs and households remain cost-conscious

The May figures point to a market that remains active but increasingly value-driven, with consumers appearing more selective about vehicle ownership costs.

While bakkies continue to dominate overall sales volumes, compact hatchbacks and lower-cost passenger vehicles are gaining ground as affordability becomes a bigger purchasing factor.