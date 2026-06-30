AutoTrader drives digital innovation in SA automotive as OLX Group reports strong FY2026 results

AutoTrader demonstrated its leadership as South Africa’s premier automotive marketplace, now three times larger than its nearest competitor, by continuing to strengthen the way South Africans buy, sell, value, and research vehicles online. Over the past year, the company has invested in product innovation, data-led tools, and customer-focused digital experiences designed to solve practical challenges for both consumers and dealers.

This included the launch of AutoTrader Intelligence at Dealer Connect 2025, which introduced AI-powered tools such as the Vehicle Highlights Recommendation Engine, Comments Generator, Image Management, and Dealer Insights. Building on this momentum, AutoTrader has also become the first automotive marketplace in South Africa to integrate its vehicle listings with ChatGPT, enabling consumers to search for vehicles using natural, conversational language within ChatGPT. The integration gives car buyers a more intuitive way to discover relevant listings, while helping dealers extend the visibility of their stock to audiences beginning their search journeys in AI-powered environments.

These AI-led innovations sit alongside broader improvements to AutoTrader’s consumer tools, including Vehicle Evaluation, which gives users a free, real-time car valuations, and Sell My Car, which supports sellers from valuation through to sale with options ranging from private sale to assisted selling and dealer offers.

"AutoTrader Intelligence represents the next step in our innovation journey," says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader. "By combining trusted market data with artificial intelligence, we're creating smarter experiences for consumers while helping dealers operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital marketplace."

Alongside its commercial growth, the company remains committed to meaningful social impact through targeted education and community initiatives. These include its free K53 learning platform, which has achieved more than 533,000 downloads of educational resources, as well as road safety sponsorship for 300 motorcycle riders. AutoTrader has also supported skills development and enterprise growth through partnerships with organisations including Naspers Labs, Afrika Tikkun, Dynamic DNA, and PCR Devco, while contributing to community wellbeing initiatives in areas such as food security and caregiver support.



