South Africa
Automotive Dealers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AutoTraderKLADunlop Tyres SAOverall Events & CommunicationBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    AutoTrader to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence tools

    Backed by over 30 years of speed and innovation, AutoTrader South Africa will unveil cutting-edge AI technology designed to empower dealerships, enhance performance, and make life easier for car-buying consumers.
    Issued by AutoTrader
    10 Oct 2025
    10 Oct 2025
    AutoTrader to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence tools

    For over three decades, AutoTrader has shaped the way vehicles are bought and sold in South Africa. What began in 1992 as a 24-page print magazine connecting car sellers and buyers has since evolved into a trusted digital platform driving transparency, speed, and smarter decision-making in automotive retail.

    Now, that journey enters a new and entirely different phase. On Thursday, 16 October 2025, AutoTrader South Africa will host Dealer Connect 2025 at The Galleria in Kramerville, Sandton. During the event, a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence Dealer and Consumer Suite of tools and features will be revealed – technology designed to redefine how dealerships interact with car buyers and how buyers find their next car.

    It represents the next evolution of connected retail intelligence, enabling dealerships to perform more efficiently, operate faster, and engage buyers with unprecedented precision.

    “Every innovation we’ve introduced has started with listening to our dealers,” commented George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader South Africa. “From the early print days to our most advanced digital tools, the goal has always been the same – to simplify the process, build trust, and create growth opportunities. This next step continues this legacy, taking the dealer-buyer connection into the age of artificial intelligence.”

    Over the years, AutoTrader has consistently delivered technology that simplifies dealership operations while deepening transparency. From early platform features like Response Manager and Call Tracker to dealer tools such as Price Ratings and Ratings & Reviews (all industry firsts in South Africa), each milestone has strengthened trust and confidence between buyers and sellers.

    At the heart of AutoTrader South Africa’s success lies its culture – one defined by speed, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of progress. Rather than waiting for perfection, AutoTrader focuses on creating minimum viable products that reach dealers quickly, allowing for real-world testing, learning, and refinement. This agile mindset ensures that every innovation is shaped by customer feedback and built for real impact.

    This upcoming reveal builds on that foundation. Attendees can expect to see how this new technology is poised to supercharge dealer performance, drive profitability, and accelerate inventory turnover, enabling South African dealerships to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

    “Dealers are under pressure to move stock faster, engage buyers smarter, and operate with total efficiency,” added Mienie. “Our new AI tools are designed to make that possible. To give dealers an edge through data, automation, and insight. It’s about preparing South Africa’s dealerships for the future of automotive retail, today.”

    Automotive retail professionals can learn more about the reveal at Dealer Connect 2025, where updates will be shared following the exclusive launch.

    The reveal will also set the stage for the AutoTrader Dealer Awards 2025, a celebration of excellence within the dealer community and a testament to the innovation, integrity, and collaboration that continue to define South Africa’s automotive retail industry.

    Read more: George Mienie, AutoTrader South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    AutoTrader
    AutoTrader is SA's leading online vehicle marketplace. Bringing together buyers and sellers across all types of vehicles with 5 million visits each month across more than 78,000 vehicles on mobile, tablet, desktop devices and apps.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz