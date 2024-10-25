AutoTrader’s Sean Nurse dominates GR Cup Championship with Zwartkops double victory

Motoring editor of AutoTrader, Sean Nurse, has secured the 2024 GR Cup Championship after a solid performance at Zwartkops Raceway this past weekend, claiming victory in both races and solidifying his status as the champion with one round remaining. Sean won thirteen of the fourteen races in 2024! This puts his points total at 91, with his nearest rival at 54 points!

As a leader within the South African automotive market, AutoTrader is excited to have accepted the opportunity for one of its own to compete in a national championship. The fact that he went on to do so well throughout the season speaks volumes about the breadth of ability in our editorial team. It cements that AutoTrader attracts the best talent from across the industry.

What is the GR Cup?

In an ongoing effort to boost the popularity of local motorsport, Toyota’s high-performance GR brand has created an entirely new racing series, which started in 2022. It is designed to celebrate car culture and motorsports by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts. The GR Cup, in 2024, consists of three categories, with six of South Africa's leading motoring journalists headlining the event in the GR Corolla. Joined on-track by the GR 86 drivers who take part in the GR 86 Development Academy and a host of dealer-entered GR Yaris who complete the lineup.

Motorsport is a difficult realm in which to compete, as is the automotive industry. AutoTrader, as a brand, strives for excellence in everything it does. When the time came to offer support and take the initiative with Nurse’s goal of winning the championship in 2024, the brand provided all the support and resources required. This has paid off in the best way possible, with the AutoTrader GR Corolla leading the pack throughout the season!

Gratitude to sponsors and supporters

Nurse thanked AutoTrader for their continued support: "The backing from AutoTrader has been instrumental in my success this season. Their belief in me has been a driving force behind my achievements."

On his journey to the championship, Sean expressed deep gratitude to the series sponsors, Gazoo Racing SA, Dunlop, Garmin, ATS Motorsport, Netstar, OMP, Powerbrake and Ferodo, for their support throughout the season. "Their commitment to the GR Cup has been phenomenal, and I am incredibly thankful for their partnership," said Sean.

A national championship!

With this near-flawless season, Nurse brings home a national championship trophy back to AutoTrader HQ. As the newly crowned GR Cup champion, Nurse looks forward to other racing opportunities going forward!



