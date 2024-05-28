Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AutoTraderDentsuCHANGECARSOverall Events & CommunicationMachine Tools Africa 2024Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Dealers Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Illegal used car imports: Costing the country and consumer dearly

    Issued by AutoTrader
    28 May 2024
    28 May 2024

    Each year, around 30,000 illegally imported used cars find their way into SA

    For years, Africa has been the dumping ground for inferior used cars from abroad.

    Illegal used car imports: Costing the country and consumer dearly

    South Africa outlaws the importation of used vehicles. But each year around 30,000 illegal used car imports (often referred to as ‘grey imports’) leak into South Africa, coming from countries that import second-hand vehicles like SA’s landlocked neighbours Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini (Swaziland), revealed Gary Scott: CEO of KIA South Africa. He was speaking at the AutoTrader Dealer Convention in April, where key industry players discussed illegal used car imports and their impact on South Africa.

    By circumventing official channels, these illegal used car imports evade taxes and duties, leading to revenue loss for the government and unfair competition for local dealerships and manufacturers. naamsa | The Automotive Business Council says that illegally imported used cars cost the fiscus between R5 billion and R8 billion a year in direct taxes.

    There’s more to the illegal import saga. The influx of illegal used car imports negatively impacts local car market sales, undermines local manufacturing, technological innovation and job creation, and aids criminal activity.

    Consumers, solving for affordability, probably care little about revenue loss. But the risk of personal loss is just as real.

    Price is the illegal import’s lure as these illegally imported used cars generally come with a lower price than legally sold vehicles. But there’s a price to pay for buying cheap.

    “Illegal used car imports are often very old and may not meet local regulations and safety standards, potentially endangering motorists and other road users”, said naamsa CEO, Mikel Mabasa. Buyers also face challenges in obtaining warranties, spare parts and after-sales service. “And they run the risk of the car being impounded and destroyed”, added Scott.

    Unless displaying a foreign plate, identifying illegal used car imports is not straightforward.

    “We don't sit on metadata that is structured enough to identify these cars,” explained George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader. “So AutoTrader took it upon itself to build a VIN database with the intention of identifying these illegal imports. At a minimum, this ensures transparency for the consumer.”

    Stemming the flow of illegal used car imports is no easy task. “Multiple stakeholders need to come to the party to resolve the issue,” stated Mabasa citing SARS, Department of Transport, SAPS and Metro Police among them.

    Some progress has been made. “We've already spoken to Transnet and they've agreed that those vehicles [being imported to neighbouring countries] will now move from the Durban port to the Maputo port. So we're actually moving them away from South Africa into Mozambique.”

    Scott goes on to add “Many South Africans don’t know that used vehicles may only be imported under specific exemptions and only after a successful application to the authorities. Foreign-plated cars can only be driven by their foreign owners themselves, during the visit period”.

    Buyers beware. When something seems too good to be true, it usually is. Your bargain buy could turn into an expensive mistake.

    Read more: George Mienie, AutoTrader, Gary Scott, Mikel Mabasa, Kia South Africa
    NextOptions
    AutoTrader
    AutoTrader is SA's leading online vehicle marketplace. Bringing together buyers and sellers across all types of vehicles with 5 million visits each month across more than 78,000 vehicles on mobile, tablet, desktop devices and apps.

    Related

    AutoTrader Convention inspires dealers to see things differently
    AutoTraderAutoTrader Convention inspires dealers to see things differently
    23 May 2024
    Own your journey: The new Kia Seltos
    Kia South AfricaOwn your journey: The new Kia Seltos
    19 Apr 2024
    Top-selling car brands: Toyota leads as used car sales retreat
    Top-selling car brands: Toyota leads as used car sales retreat
    18 Apr 2024
    South Africa has a growing appetite for new energy vehicles.
    New energy vehicles gain ground in South Africa
     11 Apr 2024
    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
     20 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends2024: This is what the future holds for SA&#x2019;s automotive sector
    #BizTrends2024: This is what the future holds for SA’s automotive sector
     29 Jan 2024
    AutoTrader joins global conversation on emissions reduction
    AutoTraderAutoTrader joins global conversation on emissions reduction
    20 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz