    The future of Africa's automotive industry: Key insights and trends

    Issued by Dentsu
    28 May 2024
    28 May 2024
    The African automotive industry is experiencing a transformative period, marked by the rise of Chinese brands, evolving consumer preferences, and rapid technological advancements.
    The future of Africa's automotive industry: Key insights and trends

    A new comprehensive analysis explores the key dynamics shaping the market, offering in-depth insights into several critical areas:

    • Market penetration of Chinese brands: Affordable, feature-rich vehicles from brands like Geely, Chery, and BYD are reshaping consumer preferences and challenging traditional players like Toyota, Nissan, and Hyundai.
    • Electric vehicles and infrastructure challenges: The shift towards electric vehicles is gaining momentum despite significant infrastructure hurdles. Progress is being made in countries like South Africa, Morocco, and Kenya to improve charging infrastructure and incentivise EV purchases.
    • AI and data analytics: The integration of AI and data analytics promises to revolutionise various aspects of the automotive sector, from manufacturing and production to vehicle safety, customer experience, and sales.
    • Current market players and offerings: The market features a mix of global and local players, with recent car sales data highlighting Hyundai's dominance in the mid-range segment.
    • Second-hand car market trends: Economic constraints are driving the popularity of used vehicles, with online platforms and stringent import regulations shaping the market.
    • Digital presence and marketing strategies: Automotive companies are increasingly leveraging SEO, YouTube, TikTok, and digital media spend to enhance their visibility and engage with consumers.
    • Future outlook: The report forecasts significant industry evolution over the next five years, with trends towards increased penetration of Chinese brands, gradual EV uptake, growth in local manufacturing, and a focus on sustainable practices.

    The analysis also highlights a significant trade deal between Japan and South Africa focused on hydrogen technology, indicating a strategic move towards sustainable energy solutions in the automotive sector.

    For the full report, click here.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

