    Lancia heads back to rallying with new Ypsilon

    28 May 2024
    28 May 2024
    Lancia is a brand that was lusted after by motorsport fans the world over.
    Lancia heads back to rallying with new Ypsilon

    This was mostly down to the brand’s exploits in world rallying.

    Lancia remains the most successful brand of all time in the world of rallying, with 15 World Rally Championships and three Constructors’ Championships.

    But those days are long gone and Lancia has been floundering over the past few decades.

    However, there seems to be a bit of a resurgence taking place in Italy. Among the good news is that Lancia heads back to rallying with its newest release, called the Ypsilon.

    “Lancia has always been in people’s hearts, also thanks to its competitive soul represented by some iconic models from a past that made of the brand the most successful one of all time in the rally world.

    “And that sporty heart is starting to beat again today! And those same fans will be the new customers of Lancia of the future,” states Luca Napolitano, Lancia brand CEO.

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

