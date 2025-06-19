Used car sales rise sharply, Toyota and Ford dominate May market

The South African used car market saw strong growth in May 2025, with monthly sales reaching R13.65bn — a 21.1% year-on-year increase. A total of 31,741 used vehicles were sold during the month, reflecting improved consumer activity and vehicle availability, according to AutoTrader data.

Month-on-month (MoM) sales were up 11.1%, while year-on-year (YoY) figures increased by 14.9%. Analysts suggest that the higher number of trading days and fewer public holidays compared to April contributed to the surge in sales.

The average selling price rose to R428,627, a MoM increase of R7,856 and R21,966 more than May 2024.

Reliable nameplates remain in demand

The Ford Ranger continued to lead the market as the best-selling used vehicle. While the top five models remained unchanged, there was notable movement lower down the list. The Toyota Corolla Cross climbed two places to seventh, while the Toyota Starlet dropped four spots to tenth.

The Suzuki Swift also moved up one spot to sixth place, making it the third most popular used hatchback in May.

On the brand front, all of the top 10 marques recorded MoM growth. However, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan posted YoY declines of 2%, 5%, and 6% respectively.

The strongest monthly growth came from:

Suzuki: +21%

Mercedes-Benz: +14%

Nissan: +13%

In comparison, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford saw monthly gains of 8%, 12%, and 9% respectively.

Crossovers outperform premium sedans

Shifting buyer preferences were also evident in the YoY data, which showed rising demand for budget-friendly hatchbacks and crossovers:

Toyota Corolla Cross: +35.2%

VW Polo Vivo: +34.3%

Toyota Starlet: +32.9%

By contrast, sales of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class declined by 19.2% over the same period.

Model and variant performance

Toyota retained its lead as the most popular brand in the used car market, with 5,564 units sold in May. Volkswagen followed with 4,507 units, and Ford came third with 3,425. The Ford Ranger alone accounted for 55% of all Ford’s used vehicle sales.

Top-selling individual models included:

Ford Ranger: ~2,000 units

Toyota Hilux: 1,584

VW Polo Vivo: 1,283

Among specific variants, the VW Polo Vivo 1.4 was the most sold, with 1,005 units. It was followed by:

VW Polo 1.0 TSI: 769

Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6: 604

Ford Ranger XL: 584

Toyota Hilux 2.4 GD-6: 569

Used vehicle market performance in May reflects sustained consumer confidence in well-established brands and models that offer long-term value and reliability.