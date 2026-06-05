AutoTrader lights up the N1 with South Africa’s largest digital billboard launch

The launch of Epic Outdoor’s 400 square metre N1 Solar B screen placed South Africa’s biggest automotive marketplace in front of motorists on one of the country’s most-used highways.

The new N1 Solar B digital billboard

AutoTrader has joined Epic Outdoor for the launch of South Africa’s largest digital billboard on the N1, coming on board as the official launch partner alongside Jacaranda FM for the live launch.

The new N1 Solar B digital billboard stands 10 metres high and 40 metres wide, creating a 400 square metre digital screen on one of South Africa’s busiest and most recognisable highways. Around 28,000 cars pass the site each day, giving brands a large-format presence in front of motorists moving through one of Gauteng’s key commuter routes.

As South Africa’s biggest automotive marketplace, AutoTrader’s presence on the N1 Solar B screen places the brand in front of motorists already on the road, moving through one of Gauteng’s most visible commuter corridors.

AutoTrader’s branding appeared on the N1 Solar B screen during the launch, while AutoTrader CEO George Mienie joined Jacaranda FM for a live on-air interview. Jacaranda FM also carried live DJ reads featuring AutoTrader, taking the launch from the N1 into the station’s broadcast audience of 1.3 million weekly listeners.

Drone footage captured during the launch will be used across AutoTrader’s social media channels, extending the moment beyond the highway and live broadcast. AutoTrader has also secured N1 Solar B screen presence during June 2026 on a loop-based schedule, with additional Jacaranda FM airtime banked for future use.

“The N1 is part of everyday driving for thousands of people,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader. “For AutoTrader, being part of the launch meant showing up in a place where South Africans are already thinking about the road, their cars and their next move.”

AutoTrader’s billboard artwork was inspired by AutoTrader Intelligence, its recently launched AI-powered platform developed to make car buying and selling simpler, smarter and more transparent for buyers and dealers. The campaign extends AutoTrader’s broader focus on using data and technology to support South Africans through the car-buying journey.

For dealers, the partnership reinforces AutoTrader’s role in connecting vehicle stock with buyers. By keeping the platform highly visible during the launch and throughout its June screen presence, AutoTrader helps support buyer interest and drive more quality leads to dealership listings.

Owned and operated by Epic Outdoor, the screen is the largest digital billboard in South Africa. Its position on the N1 gives the launch immediate relevance for commuters, motorists, and brands looking to reach people while they are on the move.



