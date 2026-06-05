The Nedbank IMC has announced Suhayl Limbada, chief marketing officer for KFC India and partner markets, as an international keynote speaker for the 2026 conference, taking place on 17 September 2026 at Mosaïek, Johannesburg.

In a conference built around the theme Shift happens™. Are you ready?, Limbada brings a perspective shaped not in boardrooms alone, but across cultures, countries and some of the world’s most dynamic consumer markets.

Recently appointed as chief marketing officer for KFC India and partner markets, Limbada previously led KFC Thailand, helping transform the business into one of the most creatively and commercially recognised KFC markets globally. His career spans leadership roles across Africa, Middle East and Asia with KFC, Yum! Restaurants International and Cadbury / Mondelēz International.

An “accidental CMO” by his own admission philosophy is simple: the best marketers are anthropologists first. They immerse themselves in culture, listen deeply, and understand people before they ever think about advertising. Having grown up in Africa and spent much of his career working across diverse multicultural environments, Limbada has learned that no two markets succeed in the same way. From the warmth and relationship-driven nature of Africa to Thailand’s uniquely human “sabai sabai” way of life, to the extraordinary pace, complexity and ambition of India, he has built a reputation for understanding how culture shapes behaviour and how brands can earn true relevance within it.

Rather than exporting global playbooks, his approach has always been to unapologetically honour local truths. He believes that the most powerful growth comes when brands stop talking and start listening.

That philosophy has produced both commercial impact and global recognition. Over the course of his career, Limbada’s work has turned around multiple businesses back to growth and been recognised at some of the world’s most prestigious creative and effectiveness competitions, including winning Yum!’s first ever Gold Lion in film at Cannes for “Let There Be Cake”, D&AD, The One Show, Grand Prix at London International Awards, Effies and others.

But for Limbada, creativity is never the end goal.

“The purpose of creativity is growth,” he often says. “Awards are simply evidence that the work was impossible to ignore.”

Known for combining commercial acumen, cultural intelligence and creative ambition, Limbada has consistently challenged teams to move beyond safe ideas and conventional thinking. His belief is that brands grow when they have the courage to take the path less travelled, stand for something meaningful and participate in culture with a clear purpose other than just being there for the sake of it.

“Suhayl Limbada represents the kind of marketing leadership the Nedbank IMC wants to put on stage,” said Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC. “He has built a career by embracing change, stepping into unfamiliar environments and turning cultural understanding into commercial advantage. His work demonstrates what is possible when marketers are brave enough to challenge convention and genuinely understand the people they serve.”

While Limbada’s keynote topic is still to be confirmed, his presence adds a valuable global perspective to the 2026 programme. At a time when marketers are navigating unprecedented technological, cultural and societal change, his experience offers lessons in adaptation, courage and growth.

For Limbada, the future belongs to marketers who are willing to remain students. Those who stay curious, embrace discomfort and continue learning from people unlike themselves. Because in a world defined by constant change, growth rarely happens inside your comfort zone.

The Nedbank IMC 2026 will again feature a curated, not crowdsourced, speaker line-up, blending global insight with African context. Students from across South Africa will again attend virtually at no cost through the YOUTH1000 programme, in partnership with MASA.

For media enquiries, interview requests with Suhayl Limbada or organisers, and high-resolution assets: Ibrahim Lukombe – moc.ecnerefnoccmi@miharbi.

Africa’s biggest marketing conference, the Nedbank IMC advances marketing’s place in the boardroom and uplifts young talent across the continent. Proudly endorsed by Masa and Prisa.

To find out more, visit www.imcconference.com.



