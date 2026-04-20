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    Chery overtakes Haval in SA’s used Chinese car market

    A shift in first-quarter sales data shows how quickly the competitive order among Chinese car brands is changing in South Africa’s used vehicle market.
    20 Apr 2026
    20 Apr 2026
    Chery overtakes Haval in SA&#x2019;s used Chinese car market

    New figures from AutoTrader indicate that Chinese marques have strengthened their position locally between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026, while also reshaping leadership within the segment.

    Chinese brands are no longer operating on the fringes of the local market. They are increasingly competing with established legacy manufacturers, supported by competitive pricing and feature-rich offerings that appeal to cost-conscious buyers.

    The latest data, analysed at a variant level, shows that Chery has overtaken Haval in the used market. The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro now occupies the top three positions in Q1 2026, led by the 1.5 LiT manual variant with 215 units sold, followed closely by the automatic derivative and the 1.5T Elite Auto.

    This marks a notable change from the same period in 2025, when Haval dominated the rankings, and the highest-placed Tiggo 4 Pro variant only reached sixth position.

    Chery’s performance in the used market reflects its rapid expansion in the new vehicle segment over the past few years. Strong new car sales have fed into the used vehicle pipeline, accelerating its presence across both segments.

    While Haval has lost its top positions, it remains competitive, with multiple Jolion variants still ranking within the top five. The data suggests not a decline in Haval’s relevance, but a more competitive market shaped by faster product cycles and tighter pricing strategies.

    The broader influence of Chery is also evident, with brands linked to its group structure, including Jetour, appearing in the top 10.

    The shift in rankings also reflects changing consumer behaviour. Higher-priced models have dropped out of the top 10, indicating a move towards more affordable vehicles as economic pressures persist.

    According to George Mienie, the used car market is responding more quickly to trends in the new vehicle space.

    “We’re seeing a much shorter lag between new model success and used market performance, which points to growing consumer confidence in these brands as long-term ownership options,” he said.

    The data suggests that competition among Chinese brands in South Africa is intensifying, with market positions shifting more rapidly as consumer demand and product availability evolve.

    Read more: used cars, George Mienie, AutoTrader, used car market
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