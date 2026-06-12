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    Cheslin Kolbe named Nissan Africa ambassador in Navara Pro-4X deal

    South African rugby star and double Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has been appointed as Nissan Africa’s final sports ambassador for 2026, joining teammates Aphelele Fassi and Jordan Hendrikse in representing the brand’s Navara range.
    12 Jun 2026
    12 Jun 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Kolbe completes Nissan’s 2026 ambassador lineup

    Kolbe received the keys to a Nissan Navara Pro-4X at a handover event in Cape Town on Friday, 12 June, marking his official entry into the brand’s athlete ambassador programme, which is supported by Roc Nation Sports International.

    The appointment follows similar deals announced last month with Springbok teammates Aphelele Fassi and Jordan Hendrikse.

    Kolbe has spent recent seasons playing club rugby overseas in France and Japan, where he finished the latest season as Japan Rugby League One’s top points scorer.

    Brand alignment with performance and resilience

    Nissan Africa said the ambassador programme is designed to align the Navara with athletes who embody resilience, performance and adaptability.

    “The Nissan Navara is an incredible vehicle. It has proved itself in some of the toughest environments imaginable,” said Juan Wheeler, chief financial officer of Nissan Africa.

    He said Kolbe’s sporting profile made him a natural fit for the brand.

    Kolbe said the partnership reflects values he identifies with on and off the field, including resilience and performance under pressure.

    Navara Pro-4X positioning

    The Navara Pro-4X is Nissan’s flagship double-cab bakkie in the local market, positioned as an off-road focused model in the range.

    It features a 2.5-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, 4x4 capability and a suite of driver assistance and infotainment systems, including a 360-degree camera system designed for low-speed off-road navigation.

    Nissan said the Navara forms part of its broader positioning around durability, dealer network reach and after-sales support across South Africa.

    Read more: brand ambassadors, Nissan, Nissan South Africa, Cheslin Kolbe
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