RoadCover acquires FlyCool Collective Cycling Team to champion safer roads and community impact

RoadCover is proud to announce the acquisition and relaunch of the respected FlyCool Collective Cycling Team under the new banner of Team RoadCover DMS, marking an exciting new chapter in the company's commitment to road users, road safety, community engagement, and the development of South African cycling.

RoadCover is proud to announce the acquisition and relaunch of the respected FlyCool Collective Cycling Team under the new banner of Team RoadCover DMS, marking an exciting new chapter in the company's commitment to road users, road safety, community engagement, and the development of South African cycling.

The acquisition represents far more than a sponsorship. It is a strategic investment in a platform that allows RoadCover to engage directly with the communities it serves while promoting safer roads and responsible road use across South Africa.

Previously operating as the highly regarded FlyCool Collective Cycling Team, the squad has established a strong reputation within South African cycling circles and boasts an impressive roster of riders, including internationally recognised professionals Ryan Gibbons and Kent Main.

The transition to Team RoadCover DMS, will see the existing foundation, talent, and cycling culture of FlyCool Collective strengthened through enhanced investment, broader community engagement, road safety initiatives, and increased support for riders both on and off the bike.

RoadCover has long stood alongside victims, including cyclists, of road accidents helping thousands of South Africans navigate the Road Accident Fund process and secure the compensation to which they are legally entitled. Through the launch of Team RoadCover DMS , the company aims to extend that mission by becoming an active advocate for road safety and awareness.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome this talented group of riders into the RoadCover family," said Amanda Rogaly, CEO of RoadCover.

"This is about far more than racing. It is about people, community, and creating safer roads for everyone. As a company that works with road users every day, we understand the challenges faced by cyclists on South African roads. Through this team we have an opportunity to promote road safety, inspire healthier lifestyles, support local cycling talent, and engage communities in a meaningful way."

The newly formed Team RoadCover DMS will participate in races, charity rides, community initiatives, school outreach programmes, and road safety campaigns throughout the year, serving as ambassadors for both the sport and the broader message of road awareness.

Executive chairman Eugene Beck added:

"Cycling teaches discipline, resilience, determination, and accountability — values that align perfectly with the RoadCover brand. The FlyCool Collective team has built something special, and we are excited to build on that legacy while creating a platform that delivers real value to riders, communities, and road users across South Africa."

Professional cyclist Ryan Gibbons welcomed the announcement, saying:

"What excites me most about this partnership is that it goes beyond cycling. RoadCover understands the realities that cyclists face on South African roads every day, and they are committed to making a difference. Being part of a team that is not only focused on performance but also on creating awareness and improving road safety is something I am incredibly proud of."

Fellow professional rider Kent Main added:

"Cycling has the power to inspire people, bring communities together, and create positive change. The vision that RoadCover has for this team is bigger than racing. It is about making an impact, supporting riders, and helping to build a culture of safer roads and healthier lifestyles. I am excited to be part of this next chapter."

The riders themselves will play a central role in RoadCover's public engagement strategy, sharing their stories, training journeys, race experiences, and community involvement through a dedicated social media programme, public appearances, and road safety initiatives.

Over the coming months, Team RoadCover DMS will unveil rider profiles, community ride initiatives, road safety campaigns, school engagement programmes, and partnerships designed to encourage safer interactions between motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

For RoadCover, the acquisition represents a natural extension of its mission: protecting people on the road, advocating for safer road use, and making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.

About RoadCover

RoadCover is South Africa's leading Road Accident Fund claims management service. Since 2002, RoadCover has helped thousands of South Africans navigate the RAF claims process, securing more than R840m in settlements while ensuring claimants retain 100% of their settlement without expenses and fee deductions.

RoadCover manages the entire claims process from registration through to settlement, making access to justice simpler, faster, and more affordable for road users, including cyclists, across South Africa for less than a cup of coffee.

Today, RoadCover's mission extends beyond claims management to actively promoting road safety, community awareness, and meaningful initiatives that support and protect South African road users.



