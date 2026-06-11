One and two stars: Kia Sonet and GWM Jolion fail SA safety tests

South Africa’s entry-level car market is back in the spotlight after the latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash tests revealed weak safety performance from two popular models. The Kia Sonet and GWM Jolion, both strong sellers locally, posted low ratings for adult occupant protection, highlighting ongoing gaps in basic safety features.

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The assessments were conducted as part of the #SaferCarsForAfrica initiative, a partnership between the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) and the Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa.

The programme anonymously purchases entry-level vehicles in South Africa and subjects them to international-standard crash testing in Germany.

The shared problem: what's missing matters most

Across both vehicles, the absence of key safety features, particularly side head protection (curtain airbags), played a major role in limiting their scores.

These features, along with electronic stability control (ESC), are widely considered essential in global markets but are not consistently standard in entry-level models sold locally.

The AA noted that these additions can significantly improve occupant protection, often without a major impact on price. Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the AA, said:

"The tests show the significant difference that basic safety features such as side-impact airbags and electronic stability control can make. These features offer a major safety boost to any vehicle and, in most cases, can be added with only a marginal increase in vehicle price."

How they compare:

Kia Sonet: 1 star (adult), 3 stars (child), 2 airbags, no ESC as standard on tested variant

GWM Jolion: 2 stars (adult), 3 stars (child), 4 airbags, ESC standard

Jolion lands two stars despite solid basics

The entry-level GWM Haval Jolion received a two-star rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child protection.

The model includes four airbags, driver and passenger frontal airbags, plus side chest (thorax) airbags, as well as electronic stability control (ESC) as standard.

Among the findings highlighted by GNCAP:

Head, neck and chest protection in frontal impacts was rated good, with marginal knee protection



Side impact protection was rated good across all measured areas



The side pole test was not conducted because side head protection airbags were not fitted as standard



Child occupants received full protection in dynamic testing, but the absence of a passenger airbag disabling switch and failed CRS installation in the front rearward-facing position limited the child protection rating to three stars

Sonet scores one star amid structural concerns

The Kia Sonet received a one-star rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child protection. The tested variant includes only two airbags and does not offer ESC as standard, which meant it was not considered in the overall safety score.

Among the findings highlighted by GNCAP:

The footwell area and bodyshell were found to be unstable and unable to withstand further load



In side impact testing, chest protection was rated poor while abdomen protection was adequate



The side pole test was not conducted because side head protection airbags were not fitted as standard



Child protection results were penalised for the absence of three-point seatbelts in all seating positions and no passenger airbag cut-off switch

The bigger issue: A widening safety gap

The results add to a growing body of concern about vehicles sold in Africa lagging behind their international counterparts in safety specification.

The Jolion range averages approximately 1,200 units sold per month, with the Sonet moving around 800 units monthly, making the safety shortfalls a concern for a large number of South African buyers.

Ramagwede urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when purchasing a new or used entry-level vehicle, noting that the trend of poor results across tested models was deeply worrying.

Richard Woods, CEO of GNCAP, described the results as unacceptable. "Global manufacturers continue to sell cars in Africa with safety standards they would never offer in markets like Europe," Woods said.

"Side head protection airbags should be standard on every new car, in every market. African motorists deserve the same life-saving protection as drivers in the rest of the world."

The AA called on manufacturers to improve safety specifications on entry-level variants or reconsider offering lower-spec models altogether.

"We cannot continue to put a price on a life," said Ramagwede.